Japan edge Amajita in U20 WCup

2017-05-21 15:55
Korea - Japan came from behind and claimed all three points in a 2-1 win over South Africa in Group D at Suwon World Cup Stadium at the Fifa Under-20 World Cup Korea Republic 2017.

Grant Margeman opened the scoring for Amajita in the seventh minute when he chested down a high through-ball in the box before firing past goalkeeper Ryosuke Kojima.

Both sides produced goal-scoring chances throughout the first half, but could not produce anything tangible to show for their efforts. Japan came out firing on all cylinders in the second half and scored just a few minutes in. Koki Ogawa showed his ability in the box and finished a cross from the Japanese left. Mondi Mpoto got his hands to the ball, but not before it had crossed the line.

Japan then completed their comeback in style thanks to Ritsu Doan, who curled a shot beyond Mpoto's reach into the far corner after some well-worked combination play with teammate Takefusa Kubo.

Read the story on SuperSport.com.

Embrace what Africa has to offer. Don’t apologise

13 minutes ago
