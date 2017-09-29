Date set for key Bafana v Senegal replay

Dakar - The 2018 World Cup qualifier between South Africa and Senegal will be replayed on either November 8 or November 9, the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) said on Friday.

The FSF said FIFA had decided on the possible dates for the rearranged game, with the initial 2-1 South Africa victory on November 12, 2016 having been chalked off after the match was manipulated by referee Joseph Lamptey.

The Ghanaian awarded South Africa a controversial penalty in the original Group D encounter.

Lamptey has since been given a life ban by FIFA for match manipulation.

Burkina Faso and Cape Verde both have six points after four matches in Group D, with Senegal on five and South Africa on one, but with this game in hand.

The match will be played in South Africa only two or three days after the reverse fixture in Senegal.