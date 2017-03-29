NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Bafana Bafana

Da Gama: Lars has got a big knock on his ego

2017-03-29 12:57
Lars Veldwijk (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Bafana Bafana interim coach Owen da Gama believes that Lars Veldwijk is low on confidence.

The 25-year-old made is senior national debut against Mozambique last year after receiving a call up by then head coach Shakes Mashaba.

The striker failed to impress in the 1-1 draw but Da Gama included Belgium-based player in the current crop of players for the first FIFA international break of the year.

Veldwijk did not feature against both Guinea-Bissau (3-1) and Angola (0-0) as he warmed the bench in the technical area.

"He's low on confidence, and you can see it,” Da Gama said as quoted by IOL. "His club coach (at KV Kortrijk) has just been fired and a new one has come in.

"The relationship between him and the previous coach was not a very good one. I think Lars has got a big knock on his ego and he isn’t the same player we saw banging in the goals when he was in Holland (at PEC Zwolle).

"Lars needs his confidence back, but it more important for him to understand that he is part of us.

"Maybe if we keep calling him up that will help and his new coach will take him seriously because he plays for his country."

Martial example a warning for Mbappe

2017-03-29 12:15

