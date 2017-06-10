Baxter's Bafana reign off to an emphatic start

Cape Town - Bafana Bafana have claimed a crucial 2-0 away victory in an AFCON 2019 qualifying match against Nigeria in Uyo.

The first real chance in the match came in the 11th minute with Nigeria's Wilfred Ndidi firing wide.

Oghenekaro Etebo followed up with an effort in the 21st minute that had the stadium on their feet. Unfortunately, for Nigeria, his effort was inches wide of goal.

In the 38th minute, Itumeleng Khune was called into action when he had to tip a cross from Moses Simon over the bar.

Bafana Bafana had their best chance a few minutes later when Themba Zwane only managed to hit the upright after the Nigerian goalkeeper dropped the ball in his own box as the first half finished 0-0.

The second half started with Nigeria on the attack only for Dean Furman to clear the danger.

South Africa then took the lead through Tokelo Rantie who got on the end of a cross to put a header in the back to make it 1-0 in the 54th minute.

Tebogo Langerman had a chance to extend that lead in the 67th minute but could only shoot wide.

Zwane then hit the upright again in the 71st minute as Bafana looked to double their advantage.

And in the 82nd minute, they found that all-important second goal as substitute, Percy Tau added his name to the scoresheet with his first touch of the match.

And that's the way it stayed until the final whistle with Stuart Baxter claiming a victory in his first match back at the helm of the national team.

South Africa are now second on the Group E table for qualifying for AFCON 2019. They have sit just behind Libya who lead on goal difference.

Team

Bafana Bafana

Itumeleng Khune, Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Tebogo Langerman, Erick Mathoho, Thulani Hlatshwayo (captain), Dean Furman, Bongani Zungu, Themba Zwane, Keagan Dolly, Sibusiso Vilakazi, Tokelo Rantie.

Substitutes: Darren Keet, Andile Jali, Percy Tau, Tiyani Mabunda, Lorenzo Gordinho, Lebogang Manyama, Abubbaker Mobara.