Bafana Bafana

Baxter set for talks over Bafana return

2017-03-30 20:11
Stuart Baxter (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - SuperSport United coach Stuart Baxter is due to meet with the South African Football Association to discuss a possible return to the Bafana Bafana helm.

Baxter was previously in charge of the national team from May 2004 to November 2005, when he was sacked after failing to qualify for the 2006 World Cup. 

SAFA are searching for a new permanent manager after Shakes Mashaba was relieved of his duties in November last year, with Owen da Gama having since been appointed on an interim basis.

Baxter's agent, Steve Kapulschnik, confirmed on Wednesday they had been in contact with SAFA regarding the Bafana job, while Matsatsantsa issued a statement to announce they had given the Englishman the green light to open negotiations.

"SuperSport United FC has given permission to The South African Football Association (SAFA) to engage their head coach Stuart Baxter with a view to him becoming the head coach of Bafana Bafana," read the statement from the Premiership club.

"If negotiations between SAFA and Mr Baxter are successful, and SuperSport United and SAFA agree on an early termination of Mr. Baxter's current contract, such appointment would only be effective at the end of the current PSL season, officially commencing 1 July 2017."

