NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Bafana Bafana

Baxter names Bafana starting XI for Cape Verde clash

2017-09-01 18:39
Stuart Baxter (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Praia - Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter has named his starting line-up for Friday evening's critical 2018 Soccer World Cup qualifier against Cape Verde at Estadio Nacional in Praia.

Ronwen Williams will man the posts while the back four is made up of Tebogo Langerman, Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Eric Mathoho and captain Thulani ‘Tyson’ Hlatshwayo.

Dean Furman, Bongani Zungu, Keagan Dolly and Themba Zwane will take charge of the midfield while Lebogang Manyama and Tokelo Rantie are tasked with the important task upfront of scoring the goals.

Kick-off is at 20:30 SA time.

Bafana Bafana starting XI:

Ronwen Williams, Tebogo Langerman, Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Eric Mathoho, Thulani Hlatshwayo (captain), Dean Furman, Bongani Zungu, Keagan Dolly, Themba Zwane, Lebogang Manyama, Tokelo Rantie

Substitutes: Wayne Sandilands, Clayton Daniels, Morgan Gould, Abbubaker Mobara, Sifiso Hlanti, Hlompho Kekana, Andile Jali, Kamohelo Mokotjo, Daylon Claasen, Percy Tau, Bradley Grobler, Kermit Erasmus

Read more on:    bafana bafana  |  stuart baxter  |  soccer
NEXT ON SPORT24X

PSV complete deal for Arsenal forward

2017-09-01 17:30

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
London Irish sign Bok lock Deysel: Cheetahs a brilliant side Cheetahs face many ‘old friends’ New sponsor to drive Boks Etzebeth is the right choice for Bok captain!
John Hart chats to Sport24 Etzebeth is the right choice for Bok captain! AB 'excited' over Gibson's appointment WRAP: Currie Cup - Week 8 WRAP: PRO14 - Week 1

Vote

Do you think SAFA made the right choice in appointing Stuart Baxter as head coach of Bafana Bafana?

Latest Multimedia

Boks send message to the world
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 