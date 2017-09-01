Baxter names Bafana starting XI for Cape Verde clash

Praia - Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter has named his starting line-up for Friday evening's critical 2018 Soccer World Cup qualifier against Cape Verde at Estadio Nacional in Praia.

Ronwen Williams will man the posts while the back four is made up of Tebogo Langerman, Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Eric Mathoho and captain Thulani ‘Tyson’ Hlatshwayo.

Dean Furman, Bongani Zungu, Keagan Dolly and Themba Zwane will take charge of the midfield while Lebogang Manyama and Tokelo Rantie are tasked with the important task upfront of scoring the goals.

Kick-off is at 20:30 SA time.

Bafana Bafana starting XI:

Ronwen Williams, Tebogo Langerman, Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Eric Mathoho, Thulani Hlatshwayo (captain), Dean Furman, Bongani Zungu, Keagan Dolly, Themba Zwane, Lebogang Manyama, Tokelo Rantie

Substitutes: Wayne Sandilands, Clayton Daniels, Morgan Gould, Abbubaker Mobara, Sifiso Hlanti, Hlompho Kekana, Andile Jali, Kamohelo Mokotjo, Daylon Claasen, Percy Tau, Bradley Grobler, Kermit Erasmus