Bafana Bafana

Baxter announce Hlatshwayo as permanent Bafana captain

2017-06-05 13:00
Thulani Hlatshwayo (Supplied)
Cape Town - South Africa head coach Stuart Baxter confirmed that Thulani Hlatshwayo will where the Bafana Bafana captains armband on a permanent basis.

After the South African Football Association (SAFA) announced Baxter as the country's new coach, one of the main concerns was who will lead the national side. 

In his two year with Bafana Bafana, former head coach Shakes Mashaba rotated the captaincy which saw several players lead the side.

"Hlatshwayo will captain Bafana Bafana," said Baxter at a press conference as quoted by the official Bafana Bafana Twitter account.

"He has all qualities of Captain, playing regularly, has experience and leads by example.

"Captains armband should be valued, not rotated and moved across 16 players. So this is permanent."

Hlatshwayo will lead South Africa out against Nigeria in an Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium.

The match is scheduled for Saturday, June 10.

Kick off is at 18:00 (SA time).

BAFANA BAFANA SQUAD:

Goalkeepers

Itumeleng Khune (Kaizer Chiefs), Darren Keet (Wits), Ronwen Williams (SuperSport United).

Defenders

Ramahlwe Mphahlele (Kaizer Chiefs), Rivaldo Coetzee (Ajax Cape Town), Thulani Hlatshwayo (Wits), Eric Mathoho (Kaizer Chiefs), Lorenzo Gordinho (Kaizer Chiefs), Abbubaker Mobara (Orlando Pirates), Tebogo Langerman (Mamelodi Sundowns), Sifiso Hlanti (Wits).

Midfielders

Hlompho Kekana (Mamelodi Sundowns), Keagan Dolly (Montpellier, France), Andile Jali (K.V. Oostende, Belgium), Kamohelo Mokotjo (FC Twente, Netherlands), Dean Furman (SuperSport United), Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns), Bongani Zungu (Vitória S.C, Portugal), Aubrey Ngoma (Cape Town City).

Forwards

Percy Tau (Mamelodi Sundowns), Lebogang Manyama (Cape Town City), Kermit Erasmus (LENS, France), Sibusiso Vilakazi (Mamelodi Sundowns), Tokelo Rantie (Genclerbirligi, Turkey), Thamsanqa Gabuza (Orlando Pirates).

