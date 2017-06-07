Bafana set for friendly against Zambia

Cape Town - Bafana Bafana will face Zambia in an international friendly match on Tuesday, 13 June at the Moruleng Stadium.

Kick off is at 19:00.

According to SAFA, the clash will be played just two days after the South Africans return from Uyo in Nigeria where they will face the home side in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON qualifier - that clash is on Saturday.

Zambia will come into this match at the back of their AFCON qualifier against Mozambique - it also takes place on Saturday in Ndola.

Bafana Bafana and Chipolopopo last met in January 2015 at Orlando Stadium. A Thuso Phala goal in the 81st minute gave the hosts victory in the international friendly match which was used as a warm-up clash shortly before the start of the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations in Equatorial Guinea.

This will be South Africa’s new head coach Stuart Baxter’s second match in charge of Bafana Bafana.

Tickets for this match are already on sale.