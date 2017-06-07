NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Bafana Bafana

Bafana set for friendly against Zambia

2017-06-07 09:15
Stuart Baxter (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Bafana Bafana will face Zambia in an international friendly match on Tuesday, 13 June at the Moruleng Stadium.

Kick off is at 19:00.

According to SAFA, the clash will be played just two days after the South Africans return from Uyo in Nigeria where they will face the home side in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON qualifier - that clash is on Saturday.

Zambia will come into this match at the back of their AFCON qualifier against Mozambique - it also takes place on Saturday in Ndola.

Bafana Bafana and Chipolopopo last met in January 2015 at Orlando Stadium. A Thuso Phala goal in the 81st minute gave the hosts victory in the international friendly match which was used as a warm-up clash shortly before the start of the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations in Equatorial Guinea.

This will be South Africa’s new head coach Stuart Baxter’s second match in charge of Bafana Bafana.

Tickets for this match are already on sale.

Read more on:    bafana bafana  |  zambia  |  stuart baxter  |  soccer
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Lindelof dispels new Man United rumours

2017-06-07 09:22

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Accomplished Cape Town runner killed in hit and run What would an all-local Bok side look like? Jake: No-one asked me for advice on France Naka Drotske: My heart is with the Cheetahs Springboks ready for huge French forward onslaught
Jake: No-one asked me for advice on France Coetzee confident woeful 2016 will not be repeated WP to get permanent 'Black African' cricket club? Gary Player pays tribute to Vincent Tshabalala Edgbaston: SA’s dirty word (or is it?)

Vote

Do you think SAFA made the right choice in appointing Stuart Baxter as head coach of Bafana Bafana?

Latest Multimedia

GALLERY: French Open race to women's title
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership nearing its conclusion, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Bidvest Wits hold them off? A bridge too far for new boys Cape Town City FC? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 