Bafana quartet doubtful for Angola clash

Cape Town - South Africa’s 3-1 win over Guinea-Bissau on Saturday in Durban
came with a price as four Bafana Bafana players are doubtful for the
international friendly match against Angola on Tuesday.
According to the safa website, Defenders Erick Mathoho (skin abrasion) and Thulani
Hlatshwayo (ankle sprain) as well midfielders Dean Furman (groin) and Andile
Jali (shoulder dislocation) are being monitored by the national team’s medical
staff.
The quartet missed Bafana Bafana’s first training session at
Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane on Sunday night.
Mathoho and Hlatshwayo formed the central pairing in defence
against Guinea-Guinea Bissau while Furman was in the heart of midfield
alongside Kamohelo Mokotjo.
Jali came on as a substitute in the 58th minute, replacing
Themba Zwane, but was stretchered off in referee’s optional time - just a few
minutes after scoring South Africa’s third goal from the penalty spot.
His place was taken was taken by Tiyani Mabunda.
Bafana will have their final training session on Tuesday
night at Buffalo City Stadium at 19:00.
“It’s a concern when you have players injured but the good
thing is that we have brought a good number of players with lots of quality so
we will not rush these ones back. We had already said we are going to make
changes so if the quartet doesn’t recover on time for the match we are still
covered. After tonight's training session, we will have to check their status
with the medical team and take it from there,” said Bafana stand in coach Owen
da Gama.
The South Africans arrived in East London on Sunday
afternoon, while Angola landed on Monday morning.