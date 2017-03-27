NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Bafana Bafana

Bafana quartet doubtful for Angola clash

2017-03-27 10:51
Erick Mathoho (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - South Africa’s 3-1 win over Guinea-Bissau on Saturday in Durban came with a price as four Bafana Bafana players are doubtful for the international friendly match against Angola on Tuesday.

According to the safa website, Defenders Erick Mathoho (skin abrasion) and Thulani Hlatshwayo (ankle sprain) as well midfielders Dean Furman (groin) and Andile Jali (shoulder dislocation) are being monitored by the national team’s medical staff.

The quartet missed Bafana Bafana’s first training session at Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane on Sunday night.

Mathoho and Hlatshwayo formed the central pairing in defence against Guinea-Guinea Bissau while Furman was in the heart of midfield alongside Kamohelo Mokotjo.

Jali came on as a substitute in the 58th minute, replacing Themba Zwane, but was stretchered off in referee’s optional time - just a few minutes after scoring South Africa’s third goal from the penalty spot.

His place was taken was taken by Tiyani Mabunda.

Bafana will have their final training session on Tuesday night at Buffalo City Stadium at 19:00.

“It’s a concern when you have players injured but the good thing is that we have brought a good number of players with lots of quality so we will not rush these ones back. We had already said we are going to make changes so if the quartet doesn’t recover on time for the match we are still covered. After tonight's training session, we will have to check their status with the medical team and take it from there,” said Bafana stand in coach Owen da Gama.

The South Africans arrived in East London on Sunday afternoon, while Angola landed on Monday morning.

Read more on:    bafana bafana  |  erick mathoho  |  soccer
