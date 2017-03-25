NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Bafana Bafana

Bafana hit 3 past Guinea-Bissau

2017-03-25 17:15
Owen Da Gama (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Bafana Bafana proved too strong for Guinea-Bissau in an international friendly played at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban with the hosts easily running out 3-1 winners.

As it happened: South Africa v Guinea-Bissau

A first half penalty by striker, Kermit Erasmus gave South Africa the lead in the 36th minute after Thulani Serrero was brought down in the area. The goal came after a sustained period of play with Erasmus having an earlier shot blocked after he was setup by Keagan Dolly.

The teams went into half-time with the Bafana Bafana 1-0 up.

It took until the 70th minute for the home side to extend their lead thanks to Percy Tau. 

Tau, on for Erasmus, finished brilliantly from a tight angle to double South Africa's lead.

Guinea-Bissau pulled a goal back in the 79th minute thanks to Aldair and continued to look for an equaliser only to concede another penalty in the 90th minute. 

Andile Jali, on as a substitute, stepped up to convert from the spot and restore a two-goal advantage.

The match ended soon after with South African now turning their attention to Tuesday where they will face Angola. 

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Former Dutch star Kluivert in betting probe

2017-03-25 15:14

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
As it happened: Blues 38-14 Bulls Bulls battered black and Blues Proteas struggle on rain-curtailed Day 1 As it happened: Bafana Bafana 3-1 Guinea-Bissau Stormers escape Singapore shock
‘Back to the Future’ for SA in Super Rugby? Steven Kitshoff chats to Sport24 Penalty! Read now ... Jake White's new Japan job confirmed Stormers 'better prepared' for Sunwolves

Vote

Who would you like to see take over as Bafana Bafana coach following Shakes Mashaba's sacking?

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane previews big SA derby
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

SuperBru Super Rugby challenge

Enter and challenge Sport24's staff!

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 