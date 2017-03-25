Bafana hit 3 past Guinea-Bissau

Cape Town - Bafana Bafana proved too strong for Guinea-Bissau in an international friendly played at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban with the hosts easily running out 3-1 winners.

As it happened: South Africa v Guinea-Bissau

A first half penalty by striker, Kermit Erasmus gave South Africa the lead in the 36th minute after Thulani Serrero was brought down in the area. The goal came after a sustained period of play with Erasmus having an earlier shot blocked after he was setup by Keagan Dolly.

The teams went into half-time with the Bafana Bafana 1-0 up.

It took until the 70th minute for the home side to extend their lead thanks to Percy Tau.

Tau, on for Erasmus, finished brilliantly from a tight angle to double South Africa's lead.

Guinea-Bissau pulled a goal back in the 79th minute thanks to Aldair and continued to look for an equaliser only to concede another penalty in the 90th minute.

Andile Jali, on as a substitute, stepped up to convert from the spot and restore a two-goal advantage.

The match ended soon after with South African now turning their attention to Tuesday where they will face Angola.