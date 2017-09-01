NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Bafana Bafana

10-man Bafana go down to Cape Verde

2017-09-01 22:36
Stuart Baxter.(Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Bafana Bafana suffered a 2-1 defeat to Cape Verde in a 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier in Praia on Friday evening.

Stuart Baxter's charges broke the deadlock in the 14th minute when Tokelo Rantie accelerated past two defenders before calmly slotting past the goalkeeper.
 
Cape Verde levelled matters in the 31st minute when Nuno Rocha found the back of the net with a deflected effort.
 
The hosts were then awarded a penalty a few minutes later when Dean Furman was adjudged to have committed a foul. Rocha stepped up and made no mistake from the spot to make it 2-1 at the break.

Bafana's task was made tougher in the second half when Eric Mathoho was shown a straight red card for a late tackle in the 66th minute.

It was Cape Verde's first defeat of South Africa.

Bafana Bafana team:

Ronwen Williams, Tebogo Langerman, Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Eric Mathoho, Thulani Hlatshwayo (captain), Dean Furman, Bongani Zungu, Keagan Dolly, Themba Zwane, Lebogang Manyama, Tokelo Rantie

Substitutes: Wayne Sandilands, Clayton Daniels, Morgan Gould, Abbubaker Mobara, Sifiso Hlanti, Hlompho Kekana, Andile Jali, Kamohelo Mokotjo, Daylon Claasen, Percy Tau, Bradley Grobler, Kermit Erasmus

Read more on:    bafana bafana  |  swc qualifying  |  soccer
