NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
AFCON

Zim players delay AFCON flight over pay

2017-01-08 15:26
AFCON 2015 (Supplied)
AFCON 2015 (Supplied)
Related Links

Harare - Zimbabwe's national football team refused to board a flight for the Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Gabon, officials said Sunday, in a dispute over allowances and winning bonuses.

The team were due to fly together on Saturday to Cameroon to play a friendly on Tuesday before proceeding to Libreville.

After tense meetings with the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA), some players finally left Harare on Sunday morning while the rest of the squad were set to depart later in the day.

"We had a fruitful meeting and the players and administration reached an amicable solution," ZIFA spokesman Xolisani Gwesela told AFP, declining to elaborate how the impasse was resolved.

On Friday, players sat in hotel corridors and refused to attend a farewell dinner at which the country's Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa was guest of honour.

"ZIFA totally condemns the behaviour portrayed by the team and their desire to hold the nation at ransom in their quest to earn money that this economy cannot sustain," the association said in a statement late Saturday.

Among a raft of grievances, the players rejected $1,000 appearance fees and demanded $5,000 instead, sources at the association said.

They also demanded $150 daily allowances for locally-based players and $500 for foreign-based players, instead of $50 and $100 respectively.

The players had earlier refused to use "substandard" accommodation at a facility run by the association and were barred from training at the national sports stadium over a $60 debt owed by ZIFA.

Zimbabwe's economy has been wrecked by hyperinflation, corruption and agricultural collapse, and the national football team has often relied on well-wishers to pay its players and coaches.

A cash shortage in the country has also seen football match attendances plummet.

Last year the country was expelled from the 2018 World Cup preliminary competition over non-payment of a $67,000 debt owed to former coach Jose Claudinei Georgini.

Read more on:    zimbabwe  |  afcon 2017  |  soccer
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Chelsea end Ake's Bournemouth stay

23 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
PICS: Caster ties the knot Abbott’s departure sort of a blessing in disguise Domingo: Kolpak deals can be a good thing Wiese next to ditch SA for Kolpak deal? Why Amla stood the test of time
Proteas v Oz Test itinerary announced Hash’s 100th: celebration, plus scrutiny Rabada: It would be sad to see Abbott go Tributes flood in for 'troubled' Westner Rabada: Amla is not a robot

Vote

Bafana Bafana have been drawn with Cameroon, Gambia and Mauritania in the qualification stages for the 2017 AFCON tournament. Where will Shakes Mashaba's men finish in their pool?

Latest Multimedia

'Beast' tackles his biggest foe - a massive python!
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 