Rugby

WPRFU denounces club rugby violence

2017-08-29 11:45
Thelo Wakefield (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - The Western Province Rugby Football Union (WPRFU) has issued a statement following reports of violence before a club game at the weekend.

Two Villager players were reportedly beaten up before their match against Violets in Cape Town on Saturday.

The union on Tuesday responded with the following statement regarding the incident:

"The Western Province Rugby Football Union (WPRFU) does not under any circumstances tolerate violent conduct at club rugby matches.

"Following a recent incident before the WPRFU Super League B club match between Villager FC and Violets RFC, the WPRFU has requested detailed reports from both clubs in order to ensure that the correct procedures are followed.

"This is a matter taken extremely seriously by the Union, which will do everything in its power to ensure that due process is followed."

President of the WPRFU, Thelo Wakefield, said that these type of incidents need to be dealt with in the appropriate manner.

"We take such incidents very seriously and will ensure that we do everything in our power to get to the bottom of the situation,” he said.

"We cannot allow any sort of unsporting conduct to infect our proud club culture and our priority is to ensure the safety and security of our players, officials and supporters at all times.”

