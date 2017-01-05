WP lock joins Northampton

Cape Town - Northampton Saints have announced the arrival of Western Province second-row David Ribbans at Franklin’s Gardens.

A 21-year-old England-qualified second row forward, Ribbans – who at 202cm tall and 116kg is an imposing physical presence – joins the Saints from the South African outfit.

Ribbans had a rapid rise through the ranks in Cape Town, helping their U19s win the Provincial Championship before making his first class debut in the Vodacom Cup in 2015, and then being included in the Stormers’ Super Rugby squad in 2016. He was also Western Province’s Young Forward of the Year.

Director of rugby Jim Mallinder believes that the Saints have brought in a player with a lot of potential.

“David is a player who has the potential to have a successful rugby career,” he said.

“He is a big man who is also very athletic and has a good understanding of the game. We’re looking forward to seeing him develop here at Franklin’s Gardens.”