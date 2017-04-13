NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Rugby

Williams, O'Connor face new wait in cocaine probe

2017-04-13 22:57
James O'Connor (Getty Images)
Paris - Former All Black Ali Williams and Australian star James O'Connor, who were both arrested in a cocaine bust in the centre of Paris, will discover their French league disciplinary fate on April 19, officials said Thursday.

The French national league (LNR) had been expected to hand down a decision on Thursday, but a disciplinary commission spokesman said they were waiting to receive "complementary elements" before making a decision.

Williams and O'Connor were arrested after a police drug bust outside a nightclub near the Champs Elysees in February and later fined -- Williams for buying cocaine and O'Connor for using it.

The 35-year-old former lock Williams was fired by French Top 14 champions Racing 92 and O'Connor, 26, recently returned to Toulon following suspension by the club.

"I have given all the evidence, and I think they will understand that I was in the wrong place at the wrong time, so yes, I'm sure it will work out," said O'Connor as he left the meeting on Wednesday after the opening session.

Lions to beat Stormers in Newlands thriller says Mark Keohane
 
 
