NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Rugby

Wallabies score late tries to see off Italy

2017-06-24 09:44
Wallabies (Getty)
Related Links

Brisbane - Australia scored two late tries as they survived a fightback from Italy to win 40-27 on Saturday and avoid a second straight defeat.

The Wallabies were 21-13 ahead at half-time and then increased their lead to 28-13, before Italy scored two converted tries to get within a point at 28-27.

But Bernard Foley and Reece Hodge both crossed in the final minutes to stave off the threat of a second loss after last week's shock reverse to Scotland.

The win will do little to ease the pressure on the hosts, who were criticised ruthlessly both by media and supporters following the 24-19 loss to Scotland.

Italy, the Six Nations wooden-spooners, came into the match after consecutive losses to Scotland and Fiji and without a win against Australia in their 16 previous meetings.

The visitors opened the scoring in just the second minute with a Tommaso Allan penalty, before they were denied minutes later when lock Dean Budd appeared to score in the corner.

However, the television match official ruled that winger Giovambattista Venditti's boot had scraped the touchline with one fingertip still touching the ball as he passed infield to Budd.

The Wallabies, who had hardly been in the Italian half, hit the lead after 15 minutes when Sefa Naivalu scorched 40 metres down the touchline to score.

Foley converted to make it 7-0, which became 14-0 minutes later when Israel Folau scored in the corner.

Folau was in again 10 minutes before the break when inside centre Karmichael Hunt found the fullback with a long, flat pass to beat the Italian defence.

However, the Italians struck back just before the break with a superb try to outside centre Michele Campagnaro, who burst onto a ball following a midfield break by Venditti and outpaced the Wallaby defence.

Five minutes after the restart Naivalu crossed for his second following some slick backline work from the Wallabies, including a between-the-legs pass from Foley.

The Italians refused to give in and they got back into the contest when Wallabies winger Dane Haylett-Petty spilled a cross-field kick into the arms of Italian fullback Edoardo Padovani, who scored in the corner.

Australia's lead shrank to 28-27 when replacement Tommaso Benvenuti intercepted a Rory Arnold pass in the Australian 22 and crossed despite Folau's desperate tackle.

The Wallabies lost prop Toby Smith to a yellow card for repeated scrum infringements, but Italy also went down to 14 men when Abraham Steyn was yellow-carded for playing the ball while on the ground.

Foley burst through the Italian defensive line to settle Australian jitters, and then Reece Hodge grabbed a try at the death as he burst down the line.

Read more on:    italy  |  wallabies  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

WRAP: June internationals

59 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Fordyce attacked while on morning run Domingo on emergency flight back to SA Proteas fightback floors England Whiteley’s special day in ‘Big Smoke’ Confirmed: Boks v All Blacks at Newlands
Spencer to join Mitchell at Bulls? De Villiers vows fightback after T20 rout Ex-Bok, Bulls No 8 dies Warburton benched, O'Mahony leads Lions Read returns, Ioane starts for All Blacks

Latest Multimedia

Springboks have won the hearts of South Africans - Mark Keohane
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

British & Irish Lions in NZ

The pride of England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland have combined once again to form the British & Irish Lions. Their mission? Victory over the world champion All Blacks in their own back yard. How will their three-test series pan out? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

How do you see the Springboks v France three-Test series panning out?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 