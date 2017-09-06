NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Rugby

Wales star Biggar to join Northampton

2017-09-06 17:32
Dan Biggar
London - Wales flyhalf Dan Biggar has agreed to join English Premiership side Northampton from the Ospreys next season.

Biggar's move to Franklin's Gardens will take effect from the summer of 2018 after he rejected the chance to extend his national dual contract with the Ospreys and the Welsh Rugby Union.

The 27-year-old, who has won 56 caps and toured New Zealand with the British and Irish Lions this year, declined an option to extend the deal "under significantly improved terms", according to a joint statement from the Ospreys and the WRU.

"It is extremely exciting to start a new chapter of my career with a club that shares my ambition to win trophies, which is where this club belongs," Biggar said on Wednesday.

"I would like to thank everyone at the Ospreys and the Welsh Rugby Union who has supported and helped me throughout my career.

"I hope my passion for the shirt and people of this region has shone through in my performances, and I would love to leave on a high note with some silverware.

"I also remain fully committed to Wales and achieving the best I can every time I pull on the red shirt."

Biggar, who made his Test debut in 2008, has scored 295 points for his country, putting him sixth on Wales' all-time list.

The Ospreys, who play in the Pro 14 league, and WRU were frustrated by Biggar's snub, but wished him well for the future.

"Whilst this is disappointing, as the intention is to keep our best players in Wales, there is an appreciation that on occasions market forces will make this impractical," their statement read.

"The high level of Biggar's contribution to Wales and the Ospreys during his career to date, and his continued professionalism in this regard, is unquestioned, and all parties continue to wish him well for the future."

