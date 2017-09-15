NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Rugby

Vunipola warns of players strike action

2017-09-15 12:45
Billy Vunipola (Gallo Images)
Related Links

London - Saracens and England number eight Billy Vunipola has warned players may go on strike over the number of games they are expected to play in. 

The 24-year-old, who missed the recent British & Irish Lions tour to New Zealand because of injury, says he "couldn't handle" the demands of him. 

And with no reduction of matches forthcoming, the tough back-row has issued a warning shot to the decision makers that players aren't happy. 

"Everyone complains that they keep pushing the salary cap up but we need more players. It's not about money, it's about the toil we're put through," Vunipola told The Times in an interview.

"Something is going to give. Something might happen where we follow the NFL or NBA, where they had a lock-out. 

"I'm not saying I'm going to start it, but I feel like something needs to happen for the suits to realise these guys are serious." 

"It comes down to how much we play," he added. "My body could not handle it. I might think I'm strong and tough but I'm not. I just got worn down. 

"The suits are always talking about it but they have never played nine months in today's rugby. It's something I would love to change - play less."

Read more on:    saracens  |  billy vunipola  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

The fans have voted: Boks stand little chance!

2017-09-15 10:56

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Former SA cricketer jailed for rape Spies takes swipe at Montpellier for manner of axing NZ: Bullying risk to this Bok backline Blow for Boks as Cronje ruled out of All Blacks Test CSA expresses shock at coach murders
NZ: Bullying risk to this Bok backline Bafana crash and burn in latest FIFA rankings Steyn: I'm not ready for four-day cricket Anderson to end Davis Cup exile? Plumtree not sure Bok defence will hold up

Latest Multimedia

Laureus SA hosts star-studded summit in Mauritius
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

The All Blacks and Springboks will go toe-to-toe in Albany on Saturday. How do you see the Test panning out?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 