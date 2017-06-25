NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Rugby

USA, Canada draw in RCW qualifying opener

2017-06-25 05:55
Related Links

Montreal - Mike Te'o and Nick Civetta each scored two tries for the United States as the Eagles played host Canada to a 28-28 draw on Saturday in a 2019 Rugby World Cup qualifier.

South African-born DTH van der Merwe scored two tries for Canada and Irish-born Shane O'Leary added two conversions and three penalty kicks, the last in the 78th minute to lift the hosts into a deadlock.

The dramatic result before 13,187 at the home of Canadian football's Hamilton Tiger-Cats sent the two-leg qualifying series into a winner-take-all showdown next Saturday at San Diego, California.

The winner books a 2019 berth in Japan while the loser faces another series against a South American rival to reach the next World Cup.

Te'o gave the Eagles their first lead with a try in the 40th minute and AJ MacGinty's conversion put the Americans ahead 21-15 at half-time.

Canada pulled within 21-18 on O'Leary's penalty kick in the 46th minute after US hooker James Hilderbrand was sent to the sin bin for a high tackle on Phil Mack.

With Canada poised for a go-ahead try, Te'o intercepted an O'Leary pass and rambled 95 metres for a US try in the 52nd minute, MacGinty converting for a 28-18 Eagles lead.

Video replay wiped out what had originally been called a Canada try in the 63rd minute, Andrew Coe being found to have knocked on before going over the line.

But Canadian cap record holder Aaron Carpenter found the corner in the 70th minute and O'Leary's conversion pulled the hosts within 28-25.

After a US penalty with Canada inches from the line, the hosts opted for an O'Leary penalty kick that created the final margin.

MacGinty missed a drop goal in the 80th minute and O'Leary missed a penalty kick at the death to leave the match deadlocked.

Canada leads the all-time rivalry 38-17 with two drawn, but the Eagles are now unbeaten in six consecutive matches against Canada, including a 51-34 victory earlier this year on the way to winning the Americas Championship.

The Canadians have not lost a qualifying match to the United States since 2009, but that was only the fifth time in 20 qualifying matches they failed to win.

Van der Merwe and Civetta, teammates next season on English Premiership side Newcastle, each scored two first-half tries.

Van der Merwe, who spent lengthy Pro 12 stints with Glasgow and Scarlets before joining the Falcons next season, took an offload from Andrew Cow and scored in the eighth minute.

Civetta answered in the ninth minute after Canada couldn't gather the kickoff as the visitors equalized 7-7.

Co-captain Van der Merwe scored a historic try in the 18th minute to put Canada back on top, breaking free from a ruck and finding the corner for his 25th career try to break Winston Stanley's all-time Canadian try record.

O'Leary missed the conversion but his penalty kick in the 26th minute gave Canada a 15-7 edge.

Civetta struck again in the 35th minute, powering over from a driving maul off a lineout, and MacGinty converted to pull the Eagles within 15-14.

Read more on:    usa  |  canada  |  dth van der merwe  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Moyano the villain and hero as Pumas triumph

19 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
As it happened: Springboks 35-12 France Fordyce attacked while on morning run Springboks win at Ellis Park, whitewash France Proteas fightback floors England Bok ratings: Eben’s rising maturity
Spencer to join Mitchell at Bulls? De Villiers vows fightback after T20 rout Ex-Bok, Bulls No 8 dies Warburton benched, O'Mahony leads Lions Read returns, Ioane starts for All Blacks

Latest Multimedia

Springboks have won the hearts of South Africans - Mark Keohane
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

British & Irish Lions in NZ

The pride of England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland have combined once again to form the British & Irish Lions. Their mission? Victory over the world champion All Blacks in their own back yard. How will their three-test series pan out? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

How do you see the Springboks v France three-Test series panning out?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 