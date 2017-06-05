NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Rugby

Umaga: Time to move on from O'Driscoll tackle

2017-06-05 22:54
Tana Umaga (AFP)
Related Links

Cape town - Tana Umaga fears the controversy around the tackle that put Brian O'Driscoll out of the 2005 British and Irish Lions series may never end.

Umaga and Keven Mealamu's spear tackle a minute into the first All Blacks Test against the Lions in 2005 left the tourists' captain and talisman with a tour-ending shoulder injury.

Twelve years on and the spotlight is still on Umaga, who has moved from centre to Super Rugby mentor at the Blues with his side facing off against the Lions on Wednesday.

Both Mealamu and Umaga insist they never intended to cause injury to O'Driscoll with accusations and recriminations flying around.

Mealamu recently admitted he still 'feels a stink' 12 years on but Umaga is of the belief that people should move on from the incident.

"That was 12 years ago, if people can't put it behind them I suppose they never will," Umaga told the Press Association, ahead of the Blues hosting the Lions in Auckland on Wednesday.

"It's not about that time now. It's about this group now and against the Lions and hopefully the memories they make that are positive ones - and we just move on from that."

The former All Blacks captain has told his Blues squad to embrace the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity of facing a Lions side that only tours New Zealand every 12 years.

"It's a great opportunity and for our guys to be involved in something pretty special," said Umaga.

Following Saturday's underwhelming 13-7 win over the New Zealand Provincia Barbarians, the Lions are already at the receiving end of intense scrutiny. 

"We've talked about that, the media has got on the back of the Lions," said Umaga.

"But that's what happens, especially with a juggernaut like that. There's big expectation for them but we've got big expectation on ourselves too. They will want a more polished performance but we just have to keep the pressure on them."

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Tiredness no issue for Wallaby Genia

2017-06-05 21:09

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
CONFIRMED: Vermeulen, De Allende, Mapoe ruled out of first Test Van Niekerk wins 200m in Boston 5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 15 GALLERY: French Open race to women's title Bongmusa Mthembu: From bricklayer to Comrades glory
CONFIRMED: Vermeulen, De Allende, Mapoe ruled out of first Test Anderson to shoot up ATP rankings Former SA golf pro Vincent Tshabalala dies CJ Stander to make Lions debut Vermeulen's Toulon crash to Top 14 final defeat

Latest Multimedia

GALLERY: French Open race to women's title
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership nearing its conclusion, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Bidvest Wits hold them off? A bridge too far for new boys Cape Town City FC? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

How do you see the Springboks v France three-Test series panning out?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 