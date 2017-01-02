Tuilagi ruled out of England camp

Cape Town - Semesa Rokoduguni has been called up to replace the injured Manu Tuilagi at England's training camp in Brighton.



Tuilagi suffered a knee injury in Leicester's 16-12 defeat to Saracens on Sunday and limped off the field just eight minutes into the game.

He will now miss the training camp as his history of injury problems continue.

A short statement from England said: "Manu Tuilagi will not attend England’s training camp in Brighton because of an injury sustained during Leicester Tigers’ defeat to Saracens. Semesa Rokoduguni has been called in to join up with the 33-man squad."

Leicester Director of Rugby Richard Cockerill was optimistic about the seriousness of the injury after the game against Saracens, saying: "He got a bang on the outside of his right knee and we don't know the extent of the injury yet."

"His groin is feeling great so that's one good thing, there's always a positive. It's disappointing because he is important to us. Normally it's 24 hours so we will see how it has settled down in the morning and see if there's any swelling.

"It might just be a bang and a bit of swelling, it might be a couple of weeks. I'm just guessing."