NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Rugby

Tuilagi ruled out of England camp

2017-01-02 08:33
Manu Tuilagi (AFP)
Related Links

Cape Town - Semesa Rokoduguni has been called up to replace the injured Manu Tuilagi at England's training camp in Brighton.

Tuilagi suffered a knee injury in Leicester's 16-12 defeat to Saracens on Sunday and limped off the field just eight minutes into the game. 

He will now miss the training camp as his history of injury problems continue.

A short statement from England said: "Manu Tuilagi will not attend England’s training camp in Brighton because of an injury sustained during Leicester Tigers’ defeat to Saracens. Semesa Rokoduguni has been called in to join up with the 33-man squad."

Leicester Director of Rugby Richard Cockerill was optimistic about the seriousness of the injury after the game against Saracens, saying: "He got a bang on the outside of his right knee and we don't know the extent of the injury yet."

"His groin is feeling great so that's one good thing, there's always a positive. It's disappointing because he is important to us. Normally it's 24 hours so we will see how it has settled down in the morning and see if there's any swelling.

"It might just be a bang and a bit of swelling, it might be a couple of weeks. I'm just guessing."

Read more on:    england  |  manu tuilagi  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Leicester, England sweat over Tuilagi's knee

2017-01-01 22:31

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Kallis pops in at Proteas practice Nxumalo linked with R6m Wits move - report Seam-friendly Newlands wicket to favour SA Giroud strikes it lucky with 'best goal of his life' Jennings has no issue taking on Proteas
Amla dismissal makes Test history Hazard: This is the best Chelsea squad since my arrival Cook, Elgar: A firm catches fire Bolt to focus on 100m in swansong season 'Relaxed' Cook silences his critics

Latest Multimedia

'Beast' tackles his biggest foe - a massive python!
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

The Springboks' year of woe and misery came to a predictable end with defeat against Wales in Cardiff. What should happen next?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 