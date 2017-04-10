NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Trio up for England Player of the Year award

2017-04-10 16:01
Owen Farrell (File)
Cape Town - In-form trio Owen Farrell, Courtney Lawes and Joe Launchbury have been nominated for England's Player of the Year award.

The winner will be announced at the RPA Players’ Awards in association with England Rugby, on Wednesday, May 10 at Battersea Evolution, London.

The trio played key roles in a November series clean sweep while also helping England retain the Six Nations earlier this year.

"To be nominated by the guys you wear the England shirt with is a massive honour and I’m extremely thankful for their support," said Saracens flyhalf Farrell.

"Playing rugby you want to gain the respect of your team-mates and it’s a privilege to represent them with this nomination."

Northampton lock Lawes added: “It's a huge honour to be nominated by my England team-mates and hopefully it reflects the hard work and dedication I have put in this season. To have the recognition and support from my peers is wicked."

And Wasps second-row forward Launchbury echoed Lawes' sentiments: "It’s a special feeling to be nominated by your peers and I have really enjoyed being part of the team this year.

"We’ve had a very successful 12 months and it’s a privilege to play with such talented players."

