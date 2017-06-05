Tiredness no issue for Wallaby Genia

Cape Town - Despite a long campaign with Stade Français, scrumhalf Will Genia will be fit and firing for Australia in their upcoming June fixtures.

Genia only ended his club season on May 26 with a loss to Northampton in the Champions Cup qualifier, a season that began in August.

Now in Melbourne preparing for a match against Fiji this Saturday, Genia revealed that he is tired but still ready to hit the ground running.

"Being in and around the guys is quite refreshing in itself so I am really looking forward to these three weeks," Genia explained to AAP.

"On the back of a long season I am a little bit fatigued, but the excitement levels being a part of the national set-up gets you through.

"You can be as tired as ever but when you're called in to represent your country there's no bigger honour and there's nothing more exciting."

Joining Genia in Australia's squad is Jake Gordon and Joe Powell of the Waratahs and Brumbies, with the former in good form this year.

"I've heard they've been playing really, really well and Joey Powell in particular has had a really good season so it's going to be a good competition for the three of us to see who gets the game days spots in the 23 and I think it'll be good for us to be pushing each other," Genia, 29, added before stressing he has more to offer in the Wallaby jersey.

"The hunger and the driver to come back and contribute to Australian rugby is well and truly alive in me.

"If I didn't think I could make a difference I wouldn't come back."