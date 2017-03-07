NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Rugby

Tick tock, Dan Carter lands new sponsor

2017-03-07 16:59
Dan Carter (Getty)
Cape Town - Dan Carter has found a new personal sponsor just weeks after being caught drink-driving.

According to the Stuff website, glamour Swiss watchmaker Tag Heuer have picked up the All Blacks great who now plays for Paris club Racing 92 in the French Top 14.

Carter, 35, was dropped by British car manufacturer Land Rover after he publicly admitted driving drunk in Paris last month. He is still to appear in court on the charge.

Tag Heuer announced on Twitter they had signed the him, saying: "Are you ready for fantastic news? We are so proud to present New Zealand rugby super player Dan Carter as our newest TAG Heuer Ambassador".

