Tick tock, Dan Carter lands new sponsor

Cape Town - Dan Carter has found a new personal sponsor just weeks after being caught drink-driving.
According to the Stuff website, glamour
Swiss watchmaker Tag Heuer have picked up the All Blacks great who now
plays for Paris club Racing 92 in the French Top 14.
Carter, 35,
was dropped by British car manufacturer Land Rover after he publicly
admitted driving drunk in Paris last month. He is still to appear in
court on the charge.
Tag
Heuer announced on Twitter they had signed the him, saying: "Are you
ready for fantastic news? We are so proud to present New Zealand rugby
super player Dan Carter as our newest TAG Heuer Ambassador".