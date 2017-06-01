Taylor, Schonert ruled out of England tour

London - Hooker Tommy Taylor and prop Nick Schonert have been ruled out of England's June tour of Argentina due to injury, the RFU said on Wednesday.

Taylor damaged knee ligaments in training and Schonert has a hand injury.

Jack Singleton replaces Taylor in coach Eddie Jones's squad for the two-Test tour and Jamal Ford-Robinson has been called up to fill Schonert's spot.

Experienced flank Tom Wood was ruled out of the trip to Argentina earlier on Wednesday after receiving a six-week ban for stamping.