Taylor, Schonert ruled out of England tour

London - Hooker Tommy Taylor and prop Nick Schonert have
been ruled out of England's June tour of Argentina due to injury, the RFU said
on Wednesday.
Taylor damaged knee ligaments in training and Schonert has a
hand injury.
Jack Singleton replaces Taylor in coach Eddie Jones's squad
for the two-Test tour and Jamal Ford-Robinson has been called up to fill
Schonert's spot.
Experienced flank Tom Wood was ruled out of the trip to
Argentina earlier on Wednesday after receiving a six-week ban for stamping.