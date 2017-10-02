NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Rugby

Super Rugby champions coach joins BaaBaas

2017-10-02 18:47
Crusaders coach Scott Robertson (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Former All Black Scott Robertson is joining the Barbarians coaching team for next month’s matches against New Zealand and Tonga.

Robertson, 43, lifted the Super Rugby title this summer in his first season as head ccoach of the Crusaders.

He joins Barbarians head coach Robbie Deans for the European leg of the tour which will see the BaaBaas take on New Zealand at Twickenham on November 4 before facing Tonga at Thomond Park in Limerick on November 10.

Robertson won 23 caps in the back row for New Zealand and coached Canterbury and the New Zealand Under 20 side before being appointed to his Crusaders role.

“I’ve got a great regard for the Barbarians,” said Robertson.

“I got invited to play but couldn’t get released at the time so it’s nice to be involved on the coaching side and the chance to work with Robbie’s a great opportunity."

Deans added: “You’ll certainly see Scott's passion for the game when he’s involved with us.

"He did a great job for the Crusaders in his first year and celebrated after the Super Rugby final with a break dance — so if he gets the chance to do that again, we’ll know we’ve done okay.”

The Barbarians are also in action next month in Australia, where former Wallabies coach Alan Jones takes charge of the team for matches against the Classic Wallabies (Lismore, October 24) and Australia (ANZ Stadium, Sydney, October 28).

Squads for both legs of the tour will be named in due course.


Read more on:    barbarians  |  scott robertson  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Rhule rejoins Bok squad in Cape Town

2017-10-02 17:17

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
'Stupid' Wales hooker pats lion, gets bitten in SA 5 talking points: Springboks v Wallabies Refereeing under spotlight after Bok Test ‘Stop watching’, Venter tells whining Bok fans Proteas rip through Bangladesh to win 1st Test
Boks will run at All Blacks - Coetzee Proteas call up Paterson for injured Morkel Wallaby draw sees Boks slip in rankings Boks: The uncertainty isn't helping anyone Gary Gold to become USA head coach

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane on the Boks v Wallabies battle in Bloem
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Following their humiliating defeat to the All Blacks, how will the Springboks fare against the Wallabies in their next Rugby Championship match in Bloemfontein?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 