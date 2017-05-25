NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Rugby

Steyn starts for BaaBaas against England

2017-05-25 13:49
Frans Steyn (Gallo)
Cape Town - South Africa's Frans Steyn and England’s Alex Goode as well as Steffon Armitage are in the Barbarians starting line-up facing England at Twickenham on Sunday.

The Saracens full back and Pau flanker - five European Cup titles between them - are the English element in Vern Cotter’s cosmopolitan invitation outfit named for the encounter.

The former Scotland Head Coach has players from 11 different countries with 599 international appearances between them in the 15 taking the field led by France’s Thierry Dusautoir. 

The back line includes Australia’s 2015 World Cup finalist Adam Ashley-Cooper and Ireland’s Bristol-bound flyhalf Ian Madigan.

In the forwards are Gloucester duo Richard Hibbard and Jeremy Thrush, and a powerful back row that sees Dusautoir and Armitage combine with Argentina’s athletic No 8 Facundo Isa.

World Cup winners Ben Franks and Ruan Pienaar are on the bench along with Scotland prop WP Nel, on the comeback trail after recovering from the neck injury that ruled him out of this season’s Six Nations. 

The Barbarians are facing England for the 16th time - England lead the series 8-7 - before taking on Ulster at the Kingspan Stadium in Belfast on June 1.

The match kicks-off at 16:00 (SA Time).

Teams

England 

15 Mike Brown, 14 Nathan Earle*, 13 Sam James*, 12 Alex Lozowski*, 11 Jonny May, 10 George Ford, 9 Danny Care, 8 Josh Beaumont*, 7 Sam Underhill*, 6 Chris Robshaw, 5 Nick Isiekwe*, 4 Charlie Ewels, 3 Will Collier*, 2 Jack Singleton*, 1 Ellis Genge

Substitutes: 16 George McGuigan*, 17 Ross Harrison*, 18 Jamal Ford-Robinson*, 19 Tom Ellis*, 20 Ben Curry*, 21 Mark Wilson*, 22 Richard Wigglesworth, 23 Mike Haley* 

* = uncapped

Barbarians

15 Alex Goode (Saracens & England), 14 Timoci Nagusa (Montpellier & Fiji), 13 Yann David (Toulouse & France), 12 Frans Steyn (Montpellier & South Africa), 11 Adam Ashley-Cooper (Bordeaux-Begles & Australia), 10 Ian Madigan (Bordeaux-Begles & Ireland), 9 Kahn Fotuali’i (Bath Rugby & Samoa), 8 Facundo Isa (Lyon & Argentina), 7 Steffon Armitage (Pau & England), 6 Thierry Dusautoir (Toulouse & France, captain), 6 Thierry Dusautoir (Toulouse & France, captain), 5 Jeremy Thrush (Gloucester & New Zealand), 4 Patricio Albacete (Toulouse & Argentina), 3 Census Johnston (Toulouse & Samoa), 2 Richard Hibbard (Gloucester & Wales), 1 Mikheil Nariashvili (Montpellier & Georgia)

Substitutes: 16 Schalk Brits (Saracens & South Africa), 17 Ben Franks (London Irish & New Zealand), 18 WP Nel (Edinburgh & Scotland), 19 Joe Tekori (Toulouse & Samoa), 20 Gillian Galan (Toulouse), 21 Ruan Pienaar (Ulster & South Africa), 22 Robbie Fruean (Bath Rugby), 23 Horacio Agulla (Castres & Argentina)

