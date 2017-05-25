Steyn starts for BaaBaas against England

Cape Town - South Africa's Frans Steyn and England’s Alex Goode as well as Steffon Armitage are in the Barbarians starting line-up facing England at Twickenham on Sunday.

The Saracens full back and Pau flanker - five European Cup titles between them - are the English element in Vern Cotter’s cosmopolitan invitation outfit named for the encounter.

The former Scotland Head Coach has players from 11 different countries with 599 international appearances between them in the 15 taking the field led by France’s Thierry Dusautoir.