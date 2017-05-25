Steyn starts for BaaBaas against England

The Barbarians are facing England for the 16th time - England lead the series 8-7 - before taking on Ulster at the Kingspan Stadium in Belfast on June 1.
The match kicks-off at 16:00 (SA Time).
Teams
England
15 Mike Brown, 14 Nathan Earle*, 13 Sam James*, 12 Alex Lozowski*, 11 Jonny May, 10 George Ford, 9 Danny Care, 8 Josh Beaumont*, 7 Sam Underhill*, 6 Chris Robshaw, 5 Nick Isiekwe*, 4 Charlie Ewels, 3 Will Collier*, 2 Jack Singleton*, 1 Ellis Genge
Substitutes: 16 George McGuigan*, 17 Ross Harrison*, 18 Jamal Ford-Robinson*, 19 Tom Ellis*, 20 Ben Curry*, 21 Mark Wilson*, 22 Richard Wigglesworth, 23 Mike Haley*
* = uncapped
Barbarians
15 Alex Goode (Saracens & England), 14 Timoci Nagusa (Montpellier & Fiji), 13 Yann David (Toulouse & France), 12 Frans Steyn (Montpellier & South Africa), 11 Adam Ashley-Cooper (Bordeaux-Begles & Australia), 10 Ian Madigan (Bordeaux-Begles & Ireland), 9 Kahn Fotuali'i (Bath Rugby & Samoa), 8 Facundo Isa (Lyon & Argentina), 7 Steffon Armitage (Pau & England), 6 Thierry Dusautoir (Toulouse & France, captain), 5 Jeremy Thrush (Gloucester & New Zealand), 4 Patricio Albacete (Toulouse & Argentina), 3 Census Johnston (Toulouse & Samoa), 2 Richard Hibbard (Gloucester & Wales), 1 Mikheil Nariashvili (Montpellier & Georgia)
Substitutes: 16 Schalk Brits (Saracens & South Africa), 17 Ben Franks (London Irish & New Zealand), 18 WP Nel (Edinburgh & Scotland), 19 Joe Tekori (Toulouse & Samoa), 20 Gillian Galan (Toulouse), 21 Ruan Pienaar (Ulster & South Africa), 22 Robbie Fruean (Bath Rugby), 23 Horacio Agulla (Castres & Argentina)