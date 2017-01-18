Steyn cops four-week ban

Paris - Montpellier's South Africa flyhalf star Francois Steyn was handed a four-week ban on Wednesday for a dangerous tackle on Leinster counterpart Jonny Sexton in a European Champions Cup tie last weekend.

Steyn was red-carded just before the half-hour mark of his team's 57-3 mauling which ended their hopes of making the quarter-finals.

He will be sidelined until March 6.

Leinster's New Zealand lock forward Hayden Triggs was suspended for three weeks for "making contact in the eye zone" of Montpellier scrumhalf Nic White.

Triggs can return to action on February 20.