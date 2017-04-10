NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Rugby

Star prop in doubt for France's SA tour

2017-04-10 17:44
Cyril Baille (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Toulouse prop Cyril Baille is in doubt to make France's June tour to South Africa after suffering a knee injury on Sunday.

Baille appeared to suffer a serious knee injury during the Top 14 clash between Toulouse and Toulon.

The 23-year-old loosehead, who enjoyed an excellent Six Nations for France and regularly started ahead of Eddy Ben Arous, was taken off on a stretcher at the Stade Mayol, prompting cause for concern.

Midi Olympique report that initial scans have suggested damage to the patella tendon.

France are set to take on the Springboks in a three-Test series in mid year, starting on June 10 at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria.

News of Baille's injury will hardly help the mood at Toulouse, who have slumped to a remarkable 12th place with three rounds of the season to go having been knocked out of the Champions Cup quarter-finals by Munster.

Despite that low position, the club are all but mathematically safe from relegation.

