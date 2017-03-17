Stade, Racing 92 Top 14 clashes postponed

Paris - Stade Francais and Racing 92's Top 14 matches this weekend were postponed on Friday amid a players' strike in protest at controversial plans to merge the two Paris giants.

Following crisis talks held early Friday at the French National Rugby League (LNR) headquarters, Stade Francais's clash against Castres and Racing's tie against Montpellier were postponed.

"By this decision, the NRL wants to give every opportunity to dialogue in a calm climate and to preserve the equity of the Top 14," the LNR said in a statement.

French rugby has been thrown into turmoil after Racing's billionaire owner Jacky Lorenzetti and Stade Francais counterpart Thomas Savare announced shock merger plans on Monday.

Stade Francais players voted overwhelmingly for strike action and refused to train or play against Castres this weekend or other matches this season.