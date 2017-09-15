NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Rugby

Spies takes swipe at Montpellier for manner of axing

2017-09-15 08:00
Pierre Spies (Getty Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Former Springbok No 8 Pierre Spies insists he retired from rugby on his own terms, but has taken a swipe at French club Montpellier for the manner in which they dismissed him.

The 32-year-old last month announced his retirement from professional rugby.

He earned 53 Test caps for the Springboks and played for them in three positions - No 8 (48 games), flank (four games) and one match on the wing against the British and Irish Lions in 2009.

Spies earned a total of 119 caps for the Bulls between a 2005 and 2015, before joining the Kintetsu Liners in Japan for one season.

He then joined former Bok coach Jake White at Montpellier in 2016, but was released two years early from his contract after Vern Cotter replaced White as head coach of the Top 14 club.

In an exclusive interview with Sport24, Spies said he was informed of his axing 10 minutes before a press release was issued by Montpellier.

“In terms of the way in which I was told my services were no longer required, surely the club could have done it in a much better and more professional manner,” Spies said.

“I believe there are better ways to manage players and, while each team dynamic is different, the industry is quite cut-throat. That’s the way it is over in France and I hope it doesn’t happen with too many players in the future. It was a rough time, but I’m very thankful for the fruitful career I enjoyed. It has been a wonderful journey and one I will remember for the rest of my days.”

Spies said it was the right time to end his playing career.

“I was planning on finishing my professional playing career at Montpellier and, even though I was released with two years still to run on my contract, I feel as though I left the game on my own terms. I could have continued playing rugby, but I decided to end my career because I believe the time is right to begin the next chapter of my life. The moment I made the decision to call time on my career - I wasn’t going to uproot my family and move again for rugby - I had peace in my heart.”


Read more on:    montpellier  |  pierre spies  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

All Blacks to smash Boks by 19 - bookies

57 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Former SA cricketer jailed for rape Coetzee names side to tackle All Blacks NZ: Bullying risk to this Bok backline Hansen explains prop decision for Bok Test Coetzee: Coaching Boks 'bloody challenging'
NZ: Bullying risk to this Bok backline Bafana crash and burn in latest FIFA rankings Steyn: I'm not ready for four-day cricket Anderson to end Davis Cup exile? Plumtree not sure Bok defence will hold up

Latest Multimedia

Laureus SA hosts star-studded summit in Mauritius
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

The All Blacks and Springboks will go toe-to-toe in Albany on Saturday. How do you see the Test panning out?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 