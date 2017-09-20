NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Rugby

Solomona seeks to regain Jones's favour on the pitch

2017-09-20 16:35
Denny Solomona (Getty)
London - Denny Solomona is determined to prove to head coach Eddie Jones he deserves another chance with England after he blotted his copybook by being sent home from a training camp in August.

The 23-year-old New Zealand-born wing, who qualified to play for England in March, has been in sparkling form for Premiership club Sale Sharks this season, scoring three tries so far.

That sort of form would usually put Solomona -- who scored a decisive try on his Test debut against Argentina in June -- firmly in line for a place in the squad for the November Tests.

But he has work to do to convince Jones he is worthy of a place after being sent home -- along with Manu Tuilagi -- from an England training camp in August, reportedly for being drunk.

The England head coach has since offered an incentive to the pair, saying earlier this month that everyone made mistakes and if they showed they had changed their attitude then a recall was on the cards.

"As regards England, I'm not focusing too much about that," Solomona was quoted as saying on the English Premiership website.

"It's one day at a time and one week at a time for me.

"I'm just focusing on the game at Sarries (Saracens) this weekend and trying to do my talking on the field."

Solomona, whose controversial switch from rugby league side Castleford Tigers to Sale last season cost the rugby union outfit 200,000 in compensating his former club, said he is making adjustments to his attitude both on and off the pitch.

"Scoring tries is great but I'm working just as hard on things on and off the field and that's my goal," he said.

Solomona, who at one point while at Castleford said "his heart is not for England", said he was fresher this term than he had been in the last campaign, in which he was in prolific try-scoring form for Sale.

"It was tough last year with back-to-back seasons having moved from league into union," he admitted.

"Body-wise and mentally it was draining.

"But Sale were really good to me over the summer, giving me six weeks off. And now I just feel really refreshed, both physically and mentally.

"Last year I set myself the goal of making the international squad and I achieved that. So this year my targets have changed.

"This season its about playing consistently and ensuring that I get the little things right."

Read more on:    england  |  denny solomona  |  eddie jones  |  rugby
