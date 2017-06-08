Smith, Aplon to join White in Japan

Cape Town - Japanese club, Toyota Verblitz, have confirmed the signing of four South Africans.

Verblitz recently announced former Springbok mentor Jake White as their new head coach and he has wasted no time in luring South African players to the club.

Sport24 earlier reported that Bulls lock Jason Jenkins and Southern Kings flyhalf Lionel Cronje could join White in Japan.

Their moves have now been confirmed, while Verblitz also confirmed that they have signed flank Juan Smith from Toulon in France and utility back Gio Aplon from Grenoble in France.

Smith played 70 Tests for the Springboks between 2003 and 2014, while Aplon played 17 Tests between 2010 and 2012.

White, who led the Boks to World Cup glory in 2007, is set to join Verblitz after spending three years in France coaching Montpellier.