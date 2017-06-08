NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Rugby

Smith, Aplon to join White in Japan

2017-06-08 10:05
Juan Smith (Getty Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Japanese club, Toyota Verblitz, have confirmed the signing of four South Africans.

Verblitz recently announced former Springbok mentor Jake White as their new head coach and he has wasted no time in luring South African players to the club.

Sport24 earlier reported that Bulls lock Jason Jenkins and Southern Kings flyhalf Lionel Cronje could join White in Japan.

Their moves have now been confirmed, while Verblitz also confirmed that they have signed flank Juan Smith from Toulon in France and utility back Gio Aplon from Grenoble in France.

Smith played 70 Tests for the Springboks between 2003 and 2014, while Aplon played 17 Tests between 2010 and 2012.

White, who led the Boks to World Cup glory in 2007, is set to join Verblitz after spending three years in France coaching Montpellier.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Crusaders pack All Black power for Lions clash

2017-06-08 09:32

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
British Lions lose first match on NZ tour Proteas: AB’s judgement under scrutiny Loose trio is Coetzee's biggest headache Pakistan stun Proteas in rain affected clash Three Barretts in Hansen's 'toughest' squad to face Lions
Jake: No-one asked me for advice on France Coetzee confident woeful 2016 will not be repeated WP to get permanent 'Black African' cricket club? Gary Player pays tribute to Vincent Tshabalala Edgbaston: SA’s dirty word (or is it?)

Latest Multimedia

GALLERY: French Open race to women's title
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership nearing its conclusion, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Bidvest Wits hold them off? A bridge too far for new boys Cape Town City FC? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

How do you see the Springboks v France three-Test series panning out?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 