Senatla replaces Ulengo in SA ‘A’ squad

Cape Town - Blitzbok speedster Seabelo Senatla has been drafted into the SA 'A' squad for their two matches against the French Barbarians next month.

The Stormers wing, who was named World Rugby's Sevens Player of the Year for the 2015/16 season, replaces the Bulls' Springbok wing Jamba Ulengo.

Ulengo, who made his Test debut last year against Wales in Cardiff, will undergo rehabilitation for the next six weeks following advanced patellar tendinosis.

Senatla will join the 26-man squad when they gather in Durban next month.

The SA 'A' team’s first match against the French Barbarians is on June 16 at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, and a week later, on June 23, the two sides will clash at Orlando Stadium in Soweto.