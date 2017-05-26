NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Rugby

Senatla replaces Ulengo in SA ‘A’ squad

2017-05-26 10:19
Seabelo Senatla (Gallo)
Related Links

Cape Town - Blitzbok speedster Seabelo Senatla has been drafted into the SA 'A' squad for their two matches against the French Barbarians next month. 

The Stormers wing, who was named World Rugby's Sevens Player of the Year for the 2015/16 season, replaces the Bulls' Springbok wing Jamba Ulengo.

Ulengo, who made his Test debut last year against Wales in Cardiff, will undergo rehabilitation for the next six weeks following advanced patellar tendinosis. 

Senatla will join the 26-man squad when they gather in Durban next month.

The SA 'A' team’s first match against the French Barbarians is on June 16 at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, and a week later, on June 23, the two sides will clash at Orlando Stadium in Soweto.

Read more on:    seabelo senatla  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

WRAP: Super Rugby - Round 14

19 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
CONFIRMED: Mitchell set to coach Bulls Super Rugby: Weekend teams Stormers select new halfback pairing for Sharks Allister still rewarding the innocuous Steyn starts for BaaBaas against England
Coetzee and the Boks ... chapter two Boks: Duane should be fine at No 7, but... Bafana legend considered suicide Boks to follow Lions blueprint? Nadal closing in on La Decima

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane backs Lions, Sharks in Round 14 SA derbies
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership nearing its conclusion, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Bidvest Wits hold them off? A bridge too far for new boys Cape Town City FC? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Which player in the 31-man Springbok squad to face France can consider himself most fortunate?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 