SA Rugby, Bishops saddened by Vickerman death

Cape Town - The South African Rugby Union has expressed its condolences to the family and friends of former Wallabies lock Dan Vickerman who died over the weekend.

Vickerman, who featured in 63 Tests for Australia between 2002 and 2011, passed away at his home in Sydney on Saturday.

He was 37.

Police, who were called to Vickerman's home on Sunday morning, said they were not treating the death as suspicious.

Vickerman grew up in Cape Town, attended well-known rugby school Bishops and played for the Junior Springboks.

In 2001, at the age of 21, Vickerman moved to Australia and went on to play Super Rugby for the Brumbies and Waratahs.

SA Rugby tweeted its condolences after hearing of Vickerman’s passing:

Bishops also expressed shock and sadness at the passing of their former player: