NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Rugby

SA Rugby, Bishops saddened by Vickerman death

2017-02-20 08:50
Dan Vickerman (File)
Related Links

Cape Town - The South African Rugby Union has expressed its condolences to the family and friends of former Wallabies lock Dan Vickerman who died over the weekend.

Vickerman, who featured in 63 Tests for Australia between 2002 and 2011, passed away at his home in Sydney on Saturday.

He was 37.

Police, who were called to Vickerman's home on Sunday morning, said they were not treating the death as suspicious.

Vickerman grew up in Cape Town, attended well-known rugby school Bishops and played for the Junior Springboks.

In 2001, at the age of 21, Vickerman moved to Australia and went on to play Super Rugby for the Brumbies and Waratahs.

SA Rugby tweeted its condolences after hearing of Vickerman’s passing:

Bishops also expressed shock and sadness at the passing of their former player:

Vickerman is survived by his wife and two young children.

Read more on:    sa rugby  |  wallabies  |  bishops  |  dan vickerman  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Stick set for Springbok axe?

2017-02-20 07:12

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
SA-born former Wallaby star dies When push becomes shove, there’s Phehlukwayo Proteas win rain-reduced Hamilton ODI Family open up over Joost's final moments Toulouse protest Montpellier's SA recruit
'Go eff yourself': Ernie hits back at critics Redelinghuys scoops top Lions award SA coaching blueprint takes shape Woods nursing back spasms, advised to limit activities Chiefs working towards a winning mentality, says Khune

Latest Multimedia

SA charity makes waves at the Laureus Sports Awards
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Which of the six South African teams will progress furthest in this year's Super Rugby tournament?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 