SA-born Roux added to Ireland squad

Dublin - Connacht's Quinn Roux has been added to the Ireland squad that will travel to the USA and Japan for their June internationals.

The South African-born lock made his debut for Ireland against the Springboks in Johannesburg last year.

Roux, 26, played for Western Province in 2011 and 2012, before signing for Leinster. He was loaned out to Connacht in 2014 and signed a permanent deal with the club the following year.

The 32-man Ireland squad will travel to New Jersey on June 5 ahead of their opening Test match against the USA Eagles on June 10 before flying to Japan for two Tests against the Brave Blossoms (June 17 and 24).

Ireland squad:

Backs (14)



Joey Carbery (Clontarf/Leinster) 3 caps

Andrew Conway (Garryowen/Munster) 1 cap

John Cooney (Connacht) *

Keith Earls (Young Munster/Munster) 59 caps

Paddy Jackson (Dungannon/Ulster) 23 caps

Kieran Marmion (Corinthians/Connacht) 13 caps

Luke Marshall (Ballymena/Ulster) 9 caps

Luke McGrath (UCD/Leinster) 1 cap

Tiernan O'Halloran (Buccaneers/Connacht) 3 caps

Rory O'Loughlin (Old Belvedere/Leinster) *

Garry Ringrose (UCD/Leinster) 8 caps

Rory Scannell (Dolphin/Munster) *

Jacob Stockdale (Belfast Harlequins/Ulster) *

Simon Zebo (Cork Constitution/Munster) 33 caps

Forwards (17)



Finlay Bealham (Buccaneers/Connacht) 6 caps

Jack Conan (Old Belvedere/Leinster) 1 cap

Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster) 67 caps

Dave Heffernan (Buccaneers/Connacht) *

Dave Kilcoyne (UL Bohemians/Munster) 17 caps

Dan Leavy (UCD/Leinster) 2 caps

Tommy O'Donnell (UL Bohemians/Munster) 12 caps

Jack O'Donoghue (UL Bohemians/Munster) 1 cap

Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster) *

Quinn Roux (Galwegians/Connacht) 1 cap

Rhys Ruddock (St. Mary's College/Leinster) 13 caps

James Ryan (UCD/Leinster) *

John Ryan (Cork Constitution/Munster) 6 caps

Niall Scannell (Dolphin/Munster) 4 caps

Devin Toner (Lansdowne/Leinster) 47 caps

James Tracy (UCD/Leinster) 2 caps

Kieran Treadwell (Ballymena/Ulster) *

Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster) 7 caps

* Denotes uncapped player at international level

