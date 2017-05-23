SA-born Roux added to Ireland squad

Dublin - Connacht's Quinn Roux has been added to the Ireland squad that will travel to the USA and Japan for their June internationals.
The South African-born lock made his debut for Ireland against the Springboks in Johannesburg last year.
Roux, 26, played for Western Province in 2011 and 2012, before signing for Leinster. He was loaned out to Connacht in 2014 and signed a permanent deal with the club the following year.
The 32-man Ireland squad will travel to New Jersey on June 5 ahead of their opening Test match against the USA Eagles on June 10 before flying to Japan for two Tests against the Brave Blossoms (June 17 and 24).
Ireland squad:
Backs (14)
Joey Carbery (Clontarf/Leinster) 3 caps
Andrew Conway (Garryowen/Munster) 1 cap
John Cooney (Connacht) *
Keith Earls (Young Munster/Munster) 59 caps
Paddy Jackson (Dungannon/Ulster) 23 caps
Kieran Marmion (Corinthians/Connacht) 13 caps
Luke Marshall (Ballymena/Ulster) 9 caps
Luke McGrath (UCD/Leinster) 1 cap
Tiernan O'Halloran (Buccaneers/Connacht) 3 caps
Rory O'Loughlin (Old Belvedere/Leinster) *
Garry Ringrose (UCD/Leinster) 8 caps
Rory Scannell (Dolphin/Munster) *
Jacob Stockdale (Belfast Harlequins/Ulster) *
Simon Zebo (Cork Constitution/Munster) 33 caps
Forwards (17)
Finlay Bealham (Buccaneers/Connacht) 6 caps
Jack Conan (Old Belvedere/Leinster) 1 cap
Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster) 67 caps
Dave Heffernan (Buccaneers/Connacht) *
Dave Kilcoyne (UL Bohemians/Munster) 17 caps
Dan Leavy (UCD/Leinster) 2 caps
Tommy O'Donnell (UL Bohemians/Munster) 12 caps
Jack O'Donoghue (UL Bohemians/Munster) 1 cap
Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster) *
Quinn Roux (Galwegians/Connacht) 1 cap
Rhys Ruddock (St. Mary's College/Leinster) 13 caps
James Ryan (UCD/Leinster) *
John Ryan (Cork Constitution/Munster) 6 caps
Niall Scannell (Dolphin/Munster) 4 caps
Devin Toner (Lansdowne/Leinster) 47 caps
James Tracy (UCD/Leinster) 2 caps
Kieran Treadwell (Ballymena/Ulster) *
Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster) 7 caps
* Denotes uncapped player at international level