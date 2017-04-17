NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
RWC snub for Newlands and Kings Park?

2017-04-17 10:25
Cape Town - If South Africa wins its bid to host the 2023 Rugby World Cup, there will be no matches played at Newlands and Kings Park, a report indicates.

According to Afrikaans newspaper Rapport, the matches will instead be played at Cape Town Stadium and Moses Mabhida Stadium.

"They (Kings Park and Newlands) do not meet the tournament's requirements regarding safety," an impeccable source told the Afrikaans weekly.

South Africa, which hosted the 1995 Rugby World Cup, is bidding to host the 2023 showpiece along with Ireland and France, with the winner to be announced on November 15 this year.

Japan will host the next World Cup in 2019.

Meanwhile, there is still uncertainty regarding government’s backing for South Africa’s bid.

SA Rugby needs government to officially back its bid by June 1.

That is the final date of submissions for potential host nations, and if SA Rugby does not receive backing in writing by that date, it will not be able to bid.

Issues regarding transformation may prevent government to support the bid.

Read more on:    rwc 2023  |  durban  |  cape town  |  rugby
Rebels name Smith in SA tour squad

2017-04-17 09:01

