Rugby bad boys quizzed by French league over cocaine

Paris - Former All Black Ali Williams and Australian international James O'Connor were quizzed by a French rugby disciplinary committee on Wednesday following their arrests and fines for cocaine possession.

The duo were arrested after a police drug bust outside a nightclub near the Champs Elysees in February and later fined - Williams for buying cocaine and O'Connor for using it.

The 35-year-old former lock Williams was fired by French Top 14 champions Racing 92 and O'Connor, 26, recently returned to Toulon following a suspension by the club.

The pair spent about an hour at French rugby league (LNR) headquarters in Paris and the LNR could announce possible punishments as soon as Wednesday evening.

The LNR last month opened disciplinary proceedings against the two players.