NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Rugby

Rugby bad boys quizzed by French league over cocaine

2017-04-12 21:13
Ali Williams (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Paris - Former All Black Ali Williams and Australian international James O'Connor were quizzed by a French rugby disciplinary committee on Wednesday following their arrests and fines for cocaine possession.

The duo were arrested after a police drug bust outside a nightclub near the Champs Elysees in February and later fined - Williams for buying cocaine and O'Connor for using it.

The 35-year-old former lock Williams was fired by French Top 14 champions Racing 92 and O'Connor, 26, recently returned to Toulon following a suspension by the club.

The pair spent about an hour at French rugby league (LNR) headquarters in Paris and the LNR could announce possible punishments as soon as Wednesday evening.

The LNR last month opened disciplinary proceedings against the two players.

Read more on:    james o'connor  |  ali williams  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Committed Carter says turbulent times behind him

2017-04-12 20:10

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Morris sets IPL alight with whirlwind knock 3 rugby players charged with gang rape Div: Bulking up a big problem in SA Wayde to break another Johnson record? Bok heartbreaker 'not wanted' at Toulon
Owens: Boks v All Blacks in 2013 my best Test Alonso to miss Monaco to race in Indy 500 Exercise physiologist guru offers Van Niekerk advice Sale to step up bid for Faf after Phillips retirement? Grace returns to RBC Heritage for title defence

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Tendulkar makes singing debut
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

SuperBru Super Rugby challenge

Enter and challenge Sport24's staff!

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

SA Rugby need to cut two Super Rugby teams for next year's tournament. Help them out!

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 