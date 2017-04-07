NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Rugby

Rory Duncan named Cheetahs Currie Cup coach

2017-04-07 13:19
Rory Duncan (Gallo Images)
Bloemfontein - The Free State Cheetahs have named Rory Duncan as head coach of their Currie Cup side.

Duncan is currently operating as the union’s director of rugby, but will replace Franco Smith in the upcoming Currie Cup season, with the latter having taken up the role of Springbok assistant coach.

Smith remains the Cheetahs’ head coach in Super Rugby.

Smith's brother MJ - the current coach of the Free State XV in the SuperSport Challenge as well as the Free State Under-21 team - has been promoted to backline coach of the Currie Cup team.

“Free State Rugby is not taking the Currie Cup competition lightly and felt it necessary to appoint a senior coach in this position. Duncan was the head coach of the Free State Cheetahs for the 2014 Currie Cup season,” the union commented via a press statement released on Friday.

“The rest of the coaching staff will remain the same. The team will be following the same character, culture and approach and the company is confident that the process will be positive.”

The Cheetahs also announced that Smith would remain available as advisor and consultant to the team during the Currie Cup.

