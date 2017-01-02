Robshaw faces nervous wait over shoulder injury

London - England flank Chris Robshaw is set for a further examination on the shoulder injury he suffered in Harlequins' Premiership defeat against Worcester.

Robshaw has missed England's two-day training camp due to the shoulder problem.

The 30-year-old suffered the injury midway through the first half at Sixways on New Year's Day and was eventually taken off at the interval.

The former England skipper linked up with Eddie Jones' Test squad as planned on January 2, but his shoulder problem now needs further assessment.

"Chris Robshaw will go for a scan tomorrow to determine the extent of a shoulder injury sustained while playing for Harlequins against Worcester Warriors on New Year's Day," read a Rugby Football Union (RFU) statement.

England also have to wait to discover the extent of the knee injury that has denied Manu Tuilagi any involvement in the two-day training camp in Brighton.

The Leicester centre hobbled out of the New Year's Day 16-12 home defeat to Saracens, which has since led to the sacking of rugby director Richard Cockerill.

England start their Six Nations title defence by hosting France at Twickenham on February 4 and will hope both Robshaw and Tuilagi will be fit for selection.