Rugby

Read, Cruden confirmed for Lions, out for Samoa

2017-06-11 13:18
Kieran Read (Gallo Images)
Wellington - Injured All Blacks' captain Kieran Read and flyhalf Aaron Cruden have been ruled out of New Zealand's Test against Samoa but will be fit to face the British and Irish Lions, coach Steve Hansen said Sunday.

However, hooker Dane Coles -- who is battling concussion problems -- would not be considered, Hansen said, as the All Blacks assembled in Auckland before Friday's match against Samoa.

Ryan Crotty remained "touch and go" but "everyone else is pretty good", Hansen said.

Read had previously ruled himself out of the Samoa match as he recovers from a broken thumb, while Cruden damaged knee ligaments in Friday's Super Rugby match between the Waikato Chiefs and the Wellington Hurricanes.

Brodie Retallick and Ben Smith were both said to be "very good" after recent concussion problems.

Read more on:    all blacks  |  kieran read  |  steve hansen  |  rugby
Rebels sign Hutchison

2017-06-11 13:13

