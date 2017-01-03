Racing 92 set to take Goosen to court?

Cape Town - Springbok star Johan Goosen may be summoned by French club Racing 92 to appear in court after failing to show up to a training session on Monday.

The fullback announced his shock retirement from rugby in December last year to reportedly take up a commercial director’s job in South Africa.



Midi Olympique reported that when the 24-year-old missed the training session, it meant that his contract with the club was 'visibly broken'.



Goosen signed a contract extension until 2020 with Racing 92 last year, increasing his salary to €500 000 (R7.16 million) per year, which was due to start on January 1, 2017.

However, Rugby Rama website reported that Goosen made arrangements to leave France and return to South Africa despite his contract obligations.

Confirmation of Goosen's return home grew when his wife, Aletia, posted an image of their son in a swimming pool, seemingly in the sunnier climes of South African rather than the French winter.



The French club has decided, according to RMC, to meet on Tuesday in order to build on their case against Goosen.

Goosen was named Top 14 Player of the Season for 2015/16 after helping Racing 92 to the French title and reaching the European Rugby Champions Cup final.

He joined Racing in 2014 from the Cheetahs and has won 13 caps for the Springboks.

Johan Goosen n'était pas à la reprise de l'entraînement au plessis robinson. son contrat avec le @racing92 est visiblement rompu 1/2 — duzan marc (@MarcoDuzan) January 2, 2017