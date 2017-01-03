NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Rugby

Racing 92 set to take Goosen to court?

2017-01-03 14:00
Johan Goosen (Getty Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Springbok star Johan Goosen may be summoned by French club Racing 92 to appear in court after failing to show up to a training session on Monday.

The fullback announced his shock retirement from rugby in December last year to reportedly take up a commercial director’s job in South Africa.

Midi Olympique reported that when the 24-year-old missed the training session, it meant that his contract with the club was 'visibly broken'.

Goosen signed a contract extension until 2020 with Racing 92 last year, increasing his salary to €500 000 (R7.16 million) per year, which was due to start on January 1, 2017.

However, Rugby Rama website reported that Goosen made arrangements to leave France and return to South Africa despite his contract obligations.

Confirmation of Goosen's return home grew when his wife, Aletia, posted an image of their son in a swimming pool, seemingly in the sunnier climes of South African rather than the French winter.

The French club has decided, according to RMC, to meet on Tuesday in order to build on their case against Goosen.

Goosen was named Top 14 Player of the Season for 2015/16 after helping Racing 92 to the French title and reaching the European Rugby Champions Cup final.

He joined Racing in 2014 from the Cheetahs and has won 13 caps for the Springboks.

This kid ?? #happydays #farm #littleswimmer @johangoosen

A photo posted by Aletia Goosen (@aletia.goosen) on

Read more on:    racing 92  |  johan goosen  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Robshaw faces nervous wait over shoulder injury

2017-01-02 21:24

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Elgar: De Kock is a 'freak' Kyle Abbott set to ditch Proteas? Warner joins Bradman with Test ton before lunch Proteas: batting gremlins still lurk Elgar century sparks Proteas recovery
Amla dismissal makes Test history Hazard: This is the best Chelsea squad since my arrival Cook, Elgar: A firm catches fire Bolt to focus on 100m in swansong season 'Relaxed' Cook silences his critics

Latest Multimedia

'Beast' tackles his biggest foe - a massive python!
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

The Springboks' year of woe and misery came to a predictable end with defeat against Wales in Cardiff. What should happen next?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 