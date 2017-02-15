Police charge All Black bug culprit

Wellington - A 51-year-old man has been charged over the bugging of the
All Blacks changing rooms before the Bledisloe Cup clash in Sydney last year.
New South Wales police have charged the transgressor, who
was working as a security consultant, with a public nuisance after the
listening device was found in the All Black changing room which led to a war of
words between Australia coach Michael Cheika and All Black boss Steve Hansen.
There was wide speculation that the Australian team might be
responsible for the bugging device.
The listening device was discovered in a chair in the
Intercontinental Hotel in Sydney and was described to be similar to one
utilised by 'spy agencies' according to TVNZ.
The New South Wales police service released a statement
regarding the matter.
"A man has been charged after a listening device was
located in a room at a hotel in Sydney’s east last year.
"An investigation was established in August 2016 by
detectives from Rose Bay Local Area Command to investigate allegations a
listening device was located in a room at a hotel in Double Bay.
"Following inquiries, earlier today (Tuesday 7 February
2017), a Future Court Attendance Notice was served on a 51-year-old man for public
mischief to appear at Waverley Local Court on Tuesday 21 March 2017.
"At the time of the alleged offence, the man was
employed as a security consultant."
New Zealand ended up winning that match 42-8 in Sydney.