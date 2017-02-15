Police charge All Black bug culprit

Wellington - A 51-year-old man has been charged over the bugging of the All Blacks changing rooms before the Bledisloe Cup clash in Sydney last year.

New South Wales police have charged the transgressor, who was working as a security consultant, with a public nuisance after the listening device was found in the All Black changing room which led to a war of words between Australia coach Michael Cheika and All Black boss Steve Hansen.



There was wide speculation that the Australian team might be responsible for the bugging device.

The listening device was discovered in a chair in the Intercontinental Hotel in Sydney and was described to be similar to one utilised by 'spy agencies' according to TVNZ.



The New South Wales police service released a statement regarding the matter.



"A man has been charged after a listening device was located in a room at a hotel in Sydney’s east last year.

"An investigation was established in August 2016 by detectives from Rose Bay Local Area Command to investigate allegations a listening device was located in a room at a hotel in Double Bay.



"Following inquiries, earlier today (Tuesday 7 February 2017), a Future Court Attendance Notice was served on a 51-year-old man for public mischief to appear at Waverley Local Court on Tuesday 21 March 2017.

"At the time of the alleged offence, the man was employed as a security consultant."



New Zealand ended up winning that match 42-8 in Sydney.



