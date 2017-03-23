NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Rugby

Peyper to ref first Lions vs All Blacks Test

2017-03-23 19:30
Jaco Peyper (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Jaco Peyper, Jérôme Garcès and Romain Poite have been appointed to referee the Tests involving New Zealand and the British and Irish Lions.

The officials are three out of a total of 26 referees who will take charge of internationals in June and July with a huge number of exciting matches and tournaments on the horizon for rugby-lovers around the world.

During what is an important stage in the Rugby World Cup cycle for the further development of elite match officials, the action will start on 10 June and carry on until the conclusion of the Pacific Nations Cup on 15 July and will include nine matches where tier-one teams play tier two. 

The 36-year-old Peyper, who is a veteran of 36 tests already, will take charge of the first New Zealand v Lions Test in Eden Park, Auckland, in what should be a hotly contested series. 

A week later, Garcès, who has previously reffed 37 internationals, will take charge of the second test in Wellington, with Poite (53 tests) refereeing the third and final match of the series.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Super Rugby: Weekend teams

2017-03-23 17:10

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Cobus Wiese in line for Stormers debut Super Rugby: Weekend teams Steven Kitshoff: Why I'm heading back to SA Div hits out at Smith, says Boks will struggle Reports suggest Ackermann close to Lions exit
New era begins for Senatla Domingo: Proteas a work in progress Hamilton wants more women, fewer 'dudes' Serfontein set for Bulls milestone Why SA can't have 6 Super Rugby teams

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane previews big SA derby
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

SuperBru Super Rugby challenge

Enter and challenge Sport24's staff!

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Of the current crop of rugby commentators - across all languages - who is your favourite?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 