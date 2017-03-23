Peyper to ref first Lions vs All Blacks Test

Cape Town - Jaco Peyper, Jérôme Garcès and Romain Poite have been appointed to referee the Tests involving New Zealand and the British and Irish Lions.

The officials are three out of a total of 26 referees who will take charge of internationals in June and July with a huge number of exciting matches and tournaments on the horizon for rugby-lovers around the world.

During what is an important stage in the Rugby World Cup cycle for the further development of elite match officials, the action will start on 10 June and carry on until the conclusion of the Pacific Nations Cup on 15 July and will include nine matches where tier-one teams play tier two.

The 36-year-old Peyper, who is a veteran of 36 tests already, will take charge of the first New Zealand v Lions Test in Eden Park, Auckland, in what should be a hotly contested series.

A week later, Garcès, who has previously reffed 37 internationals, will take charge of the second test in Wellington, with Poite (53 tests) refereeing the third and final match of the series.