NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Rugby

Paris rugby merger still on the cards

2017-03-17 15:46
Racing 92
Related Links

PARIS — Stade Francais president Thomas Savare says he wants a merger with rival Racing 92 to go ahead despite strong opposition from fans and players.

Speaking after an emergency meeting at the French rugby league on Friday, Savare says Racing 92 president Jacky Lorenzetti is also determined to complete a deal, "because this is an enthusiastic project."

The merger has proved to be a hugely divisive move, welcomed by the French league but earning the disapproval of the French Rugby Federation.

Representatives from both clubs met with League president Paul Goze and all parties agreed to meet again on Monday for further discussions.

Stade Francais players had announced they would go on strike in protest, but the league decided to postpone both clubs' weekend games "to give dialogue a chance."

Read more on:    racing 92  |  stade francais  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Munster sign Jean Deysel on loan

2017-03-17 15:07

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
De Kock, Bavuma put Proteas on top As it happened Crusaders 33-24 Blues Trott picks former Proteas duo in best ever XI Big Morne: Another batting milestone! De Kock's aggression pays off for the Proteas
Francois Venter chats to Sport24 De Kock's aggression pays off for the Proteas Ackermann ponders move to England The story behind Palmer's umbrella logo Blitzboks hit with triple injury blow

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane: Sharks most impressive of SA sides
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
SuperBru Super Rugby challenge

Enter and challenge Sport24's staff!

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Of the current crop of rugby commentators - across all languages - who is your favourite?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 