Osborne returns for Fiji

Suva - Highlanders wing Patrick Osborne returns to the Fiji starting line-up for the clash with Scotland at ANZ Stadium in Suva on Saturday.

Osborne was on club duty with the Highlanders for their match against the British and Irish Lions on Tuesday 13 June and could not take part in the 22-19 victory over Italy last weekend.

Osborne replaces Vereniki Goneva on the wing with Goneva dropping out of the match day 23. Josua Tuisova takes the place of Timoci Nagusa on the opposite wing.

Albert Vulivuli comes in to the side in place of Eroni Vasiteri. Peceli Yato comes in for Nemani Nagusa at flank while Akapusi Qera moves to number eight.

Tevita Cavubati will start at lock at the expense of Apisalome Ratuniyarawa while Sunia Koto starts at hooker in place of Tuapati Talemaitoga.

Teams:

Scotland





15 Ruaridh Jackson (Harlequins), 14 Damien Hoyland (Edinburgh Rugby), 13 Nick Grigg (Glasgow Warriors), 12 Duncan Taylor (Saracens), 11 Tim Visser (Harlequins), 10 Peter Horne (Glasgow Warriors), 9 Henry Pyrgos (Glasgow Warriors), 8 Josh Strauss (Glasgow Warriors), 7 John Hardie (Edinburgh Rugby), 6 John Barclay (captain) (Scarlets), 5 Jonny Gray (Glasgow Warriors), 4 Tim Swinson (Glasgow Warriors), 3 Willem Nel (Edinburgh Rugby), 2 Ross Ford (Edinburgh Rugby), 1 Alex Allan (Glasgow Warriors)





Substitutes: 16 Fraser Brown (Glasgow Warriors), 17 Gordon Reid (Glasgow Warriors), 18 Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors), 19 Ben Toolis (Edinburgh Rugby), 20 Hamish Watson (Edinburgh Rugby), 21 Ryan Wilson (Glasgow Warriors), 22 Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors), 23 Greig Tonks (London Irish)





Fiji





15 Kini Murimurivalu, 14 Josua Tuisova, 13 Albert Vulivuli, 12 Jale Vatubua, 11 Patrick Osborne, 10 Ben Volavola, 9 Serupepeli Vularika, 8 Akapusi Qera (captain), 7 Peceli Yato, 6 Dominiko Waqaniburotu, 5 Leone Nakarawa, 4 Tevita Cavubati, 3 Kalivati Tawake, 2 Sunia Koto, 1 Peni Ravai





Substitutes: 16 Tuapati Talemaitoga, 17 Joeli Veitayaki, 18 Mosese Ducivaki, 19 Sikeli Nabou, 20 Naulia Dawai, 21 Henry Seniloli, 22 John Stewart, 23 Benito Masilevu