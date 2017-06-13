New England wing Solomona backed by Gustard

London - New England wing Denny Solomona has been backed to come good in defence by assistant coach Paul Gustard.

Solomona's first cap failed to get off to the best start when he was at fault for two of Argentina's tries, before producing the match-winning moment in San Juan with his spectacular solo score.

"The way he defended for the first try, he didn't stay square, so he needs to stay square to protect the ball and for the second one he wasn't connected to Alex Lozowski and George Ford," Gustard told reporters.

"It was a poor three minutes for him but we've obviously got faith in Denny's ability.

"We've seen him play for Sale and we've seen him play a lot of rugby league, I'm sure he will come good."

Assessing England's defence overall in the 38-34 victory, Gustard was happy with the overall work of his an inexperienced side, despite some soft defence for the conceded tries.

"I thought we defended really well. Unfortunately, the tries we conceded were really cheap," Gustard added.

"But for the large part, there was huge improvement in terms of the some of the tackle and contesting areas I've been working very hard on.

"There were a lot of young guys out there making their debuts as well so I was very pleased with the effort they put in.

"There is always room for improvement. We still conceded four tries, whether we like it or not, and there are things we will work on this week."