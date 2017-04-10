New competition to change rugby landscape

Cape Town - Rugby festivals at five different
venues across the breadth and depth of South Africa - with provincial and club
teams in action - will be a key feature of the SuperSport Rugby Challenge, the
exciting new competition launched by SA Rugby and SuperSport in Johannesburg on
Monday.
Bill Jardine Stadium, where the
SuperSport Rugby Challenge was launched, is one of the five venues that will
host Rugby Festival Days in the coming months. This is one of the fresh
initiatives of the new competition, which will see four provincial teams and
two local club sides contest for glory in three consecutive, televised matches
from the same ground.
The Rugby Festivals will aim to
embrace local communities to come out to support local clubs, as well as their
provincial team in what promises to provide massive exposure to players and
help establish new heroes in communities and provinces.
Other venues that will host Rugby Festival Days - all of them on Sundays - are the Wolfson Stadium in Port Elizabeth, Impala Rugby Club in Rustenburg,
the venue of last year’s club rugby Gold Cup Final, East London (venue to be
confirmed) and Bridgton Sports Grounds in Oudtshoorn, with a minimum of four
hours of rugby action offered to spectators TV viewers.
SuperSport confirmed that all
live matches will be broadcast on SuperSport Select (channel 210), which is
available to subscribers of all of the broadcaster’s packages, including
Premium, Extra, Compact, Family and Access. Where scheduling allows, these
matches will also be available on SuperSport One - to cater for high definition
viewing.
The competition, which will also
include Namibia’s Welwitschias, kicks off on 21 April and will be divided into three regions - north, south
and central - with local bragging rights up for grabs.
The first Rugby Festival will take place at the Wolfson Stadium on
Sunday 23 April and will see local clubs African Bombers and PE Harlequins face
off in an appetizing start to the day, followed by SuperSport Rugby Challenge
clashes between Border and Boland, with the final match between EP Kings and
DHL Western Province.
“The SuperSport Rugby Challenge will take professional rugby to places
it has never been before,” said SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux.
“A new playing day, new venues and new match schedules will set the
SuperSport Rugby Challenge apart. We’re very excited to see the response to
moving some of the matches away from the professional venues, as the passion
for the game burns brightly in our rugby heartlands, and together with
SuperSport this is precisely where we will be going to share that excitement.
“When you take rugby back to its roots, club rugby is a vital part of
the mix. There is a historic link between club and provincial rugby that has
largely been lost in the professional era. The SuperSport Rugby Challenge will
hopefully change that by also showcasing some of South Africa’s biggest
provincial club derbies.”
The 15 teams are divided into three geographical pools, with each
playing home and away against the other four teams in their pool over the
10-week period. Six-pool matches will be played every weekend for 10 weeks,
followed by seven knockout games.
The top two teams from each Pool, together with the two third-placed
teams with the most log points, will qualify for the quarter-finals, which will
take place on Sunday 2 July, followed by the semi-finals a week later and the
final on Sunday 16 July.
“We are involved because we
believe in taking rugby back to the people,” said Gideon Khobane, SuperSport
Chief Executive.
“There’s a huge appetite for
first class rugby beyond the usual centres and teams themselves have expressed
a willingness to do so. This tournament will add another layer to SA rugby’s
great nursery and hopefully produce players who will become heroes in their
communities.
“We at SuperSport are excited to be bringing the best of community rugby
to urban and rural areas. We also look forward to unveiling some exciting
broadcast initiatives and want to be a part of something special, something
that nurtures the massive wealth of talent out there.”
To add even more value to the product, SuperSport has embarked on a
commentator search with the winners being utilised during matches. This will
include English, Afrikaans and isiXhosa commentators.
The tournament will also be used to upskill existing MultiChoice Diski
Challenge learnership graduates and Craven 2016 trainees and offer on-the-job
training to tertiary institution graduates.
SuperSport Rugby Challenge Pools:
North: Blue
Bulls, Xerox Golden Lions, Valke, Pumas, Namibia Welwitschias
Central: Free
State Cheetahs, Griffons, Griquas, Leopards, Sharks XV
South: Boland
Cavaliers, Border Bulldogs, EP Kings, SWD Eagles, Western Province
Fixtures:
Please note: home teams
named first, certain venues and kick-off times must still be confirmed
Friday 21 April
Sharks XV v Griquas (venue TBC)
Saturday 22 April
Blue Bulls v Pumas (Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria at 14:30)
Hino Valke v Namibia
Welwitschias (Barnard Stadium, Kempton Park at 15:00)
Griffons v Leopards
(HT Pelatona Projects Stadium, Welkom at 15:00)
Sunday 23 April - Rugby
Festival (all matches on SS1 and SS Select)
African Bombers v PE
Harlequins (Wolfson Stadium, Port Elizabeth at 10:30)
Border Bulldogs v Boland
Cavaliers (Wolfson Stadium, Port Elizabeth at 13:00)
EP Kings v DHL Western
Province (Wolfson Stadium, Port Elizabeth at 15:00)
Friday 28 April
SWD Eagles v EP Kings
(Outeniqua Park, George at 19:00)
Saturday 29 April
Free State Cheetahs XV
v Griffons (Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein at 14:30 - broadcast on SS
Select at 20:00)
Griquas v Leopards
(Hoërskool Diamantveld, Kimberley at 15:00)
Namibia Welwitschias v Blue Bulls (venue TBC)
Steval Pumas v Golden
Lions (KaNyamazane, Nelspruit at 15:00)
Western Province v Border
Bulldogs (venue TBC)
Friday 5 May
Leopards v Free State
Cheetahs XV (Olen Park, Potchefstroom at 18:00)
Border Bulldogs v SWD Eagles
(venue TBC at 19:15)
Saturday 6 May
Blue Bulls v Valke (Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria at 14:30 - broadcast on SS1/SS Select at
20:00)
Golden Lions v Namibia
Welwitschias (venue TBC)
Griffons v Sharks XV (venue TBC)
Boland Cavaliers v Western
Province (venue TBC)
Friday 12 May
Free State Cheetahs XV
v Griquas (Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein at 15:00)
SWD Eagles v Boland Cavaliers
(Outeniqua Park, George at 19:00)
Saturday 13 May
EP Kings v Border Bulldogs
(Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, Port Elizabeth at 14:30 - broadcast on SS1 and SS
Select at 20:00)
Sharks XV v Leopards
(Kings Park Stadium 2, Durban at 15:00)
Sunday 14 May - Rugby
Festival (all matches on SS1 and SS Select)
Raiders v Wanderers (Bill
Jardine Stadium, Johannesburg at 10:30)
Pumas v Namibia
Welwitschias (Bill Jardine Stadium, Johannesburg at 13:00)
Golden Lions v Hino
Valke (Bill Jardine Stadium, Johannesburg at 15:00)
Friday 19 May
Western Province v SWD
Eagles (Newlands, Cape Town at 16:30 - SS1)
Saturday 20 May
Golden Lions v Blue Bulls (venue TBC)
EP Kings v Boland Cavaliers
(venue TBC)
Valke v Pumas
(Barnard Stadium, Kempton Park at 15:00)
Sharks XV v Toyota Free
State Cheetahs XV (venue TBC)
Griffons v Griquas (venue TBC)
Saturday 27 May
Pumas v Blue
Bulls (Mbombela Stadium, Nelspruit at 15:00)
Namibia Welwitschias v Valke (venue TBC)
Western Province v EP
Kings (venue TBC)
Boland Cavaliers v Border
Bulldogs (venue TBC)
Sunday 28 May - Rugby
Festival (all matches on SS1 and SS Select)
Rustenburg Impala v QBR
(Impala RFC, Rustenburg at 09:30)
Griffons v Free State Cheetahs XV (Impala RFC, Rustenburg at 12:00)
Leopards v Tafel Lager Griquas
(Impala RFC, Rustenburg at 14:00)
Friday 2 June
Free State Cheetahs XV
v Leopards (Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein at 15:00)
Saturday 3 June
Blue Bulls v Namibia
Welwitschias (Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria)
Golden Lions v Steval
Pumas (Ellis Park, Johannesburg)
Sharks XV v Griffons (venue TBC)
Sunday 4 June - Rugby
Festival (all matches on SS1 and SS Select)
Swallows v Winter Rose (East
London at 10:30)
EP Kings v SWD Eagles (East
London at 13:00)
Border Bulldogs v Western
Province (East London at 15:00)
Friday 9 June
Valke v Blue
Bulls (Barnard Stadium, Kempton Park at 15:00)
SWD Eagles v Border Bulldogs
(Outeniqua Park, George at 19:00)
Saturday 10 June
Griquas v Free State Cheetahs XV (Tafel Lager Park, Kimberley at 14:00 - broadcast on SS1)
Namibia Welwitschias v Golden Lions (venue TBC)
Leopards v Sharks XV
(Profert Olen Park, Potchefstroom at 15:00)
Western Province v Boland
Cavaliers (venue TBC)
Thursday 15 June
Border Bulldogs v EP Kings
(venue TBC at 15h00 - broadcast on SS1/SS Select)
Friday 16 June
Valke v Golden
Lions (Barnard Stadium, Kempton Park at 14:30 - broadcast on SS1/SS Select)
Leopards v Griffons
(Olen Park, Potchefstroom at 18:00)
Saturday 17 June
Boland Cavaliers v SWD Eagles
(Malmesbury at 15:00)
Namibia Welwitschias v Steval
Pumas (Hage Geingob Stadium, Windhoek at 15:00)
Griquas v Sharks XV (Tafel Lager Park, Kimberley)
Friday 23 June
Blue Bulls v Xerox
Golden Lions (venue TBC)
Saturday 24 June
Boland Cavaliers v EP Kings
(venue TBC)
Pumas v Valke
(Mbombela Stadium, Nelspruit at 15:00)
Free State Cheetahs XV
v Sharks XV (Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein at 15:00)
Griquas v Griffons (Tafel Lager Park, Kimberley)
Sunday 25 June - Rugby
Festival (all matches on SS1 and SS Select)
Evergreens v Hawston (Bridgton
Sports Grounds, Oudtshoorn at 10:30)
Bridgton v Progress (Bridgton
Sports Grounds, Oudtshoorn at 13:00)
SWD Eagles v Western
Province (Bridgton Sports Grounds, Oudtshoorn at 15:00)
Sunday 2 July
Quarter-finals (12:00 and
14:30 - live on SS1 and SS2)
Sunday 9 July
Semi-finals (12:00 and 14:30 -
live on SS1 and SS2)
Sunday 16 July
Final (14:30 - live on SS1)