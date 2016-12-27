NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Rugby

Lyon snap up former All Black wing

2016-12-27 15:13
Hosea Gear (AFP)
Related Links

Lyon - Former All Blacks wing Hosea Gear is joining Lyon on a short term deal from Top 14 rivals Clermont, the struggling French side reported on Tuesday.

Gear is switching clubs after only starting one game for leaders Clermont this season, coming off the bench in three others.

"In form physically, Hosea Gear should be in a position to take his place in the team soon," Lyon said, with French newspaper Le Progres suggesting he could make his debut for his new employers on Friday against Bordeaux Begles.

The 32-year-old has signed "until the end of the season", with his arrival designed to help make up for the absence of Lyon's injured quartet Franck Romanet, Pacific Islander Napolioni Nalaga, Henry Clunies-Ross and Fijian Jone Tuva.

Read more on:    all blacks  |  hosea gear  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Lions have edge ahead of first Test - Jones

2016-12-26 20:56

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
De Kock, Philander hold key to big first innings Rassie backs Boks to bounce back WRAP: English Premiership Advantage Sri Lanka after Day 1 in PE Proteas bowlers fight back in PE
Tiger Woods poses as 'Mac Daddy Santa' Lancashire shut gate on Petersen CSA launches Proteas milestone program 5 memorable 'Shakes' Mashaba quotes Petersen apologises after 2-year ban

Latest Multimedia

7 images from your weekend in sport
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

The Springboks' year of woe and misery came to a predictable end with defeat against Wales in Cardiff. What should happen next?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 