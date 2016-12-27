Lyon snap up former All Black wing

Lyon - Former All Blacks wing Hosea Gear is joining Lyon on a short term deal from Top 14 rivals Clermont, the struggling French side reported on Tuesday.

Gear is switching clubs after only starting one game for leaders Clermont this season, coming off the bench in three others.

"In form physically, Hosea Gear should be in a position to take his place in the team soon," Lyon said, with French newspaper Le Progres suggesting he could make his debut for his new employers on Friday against Bordeaux Begles.

The 32-year-old has signed "until the end of the season", with his arrival designed to help make up for the absence of Lyon's injured quartet Franck Romanet, Pacific Islander Napolioni Nalaga, Henry Clunies-Ross and Fijian Jone Tuva.