Rugby

Lyon sign Argentine Isa as medical cover

2017-02-22 12:02
Facundo Isa (Gallo Images)
Lyon - Lyon have signed Argentina international back-rower Facundo Isa as medical cover, the French Top 14 side said on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old, who has already played 25 times for the Pumas, is due to join Toulon next season.

In announcing the signing, Lyon said in a statement that Isa was "known for his power, his adaptability and most of all for his handling skills".

Last year, he played for the Argentina Jaguares in their inaugural Super Rugby season.

Isa, who played in the 2015 Rugby World Cup, was previously on Toulon's books for the 2013/14 season.

However, the Argentine Federation only selects home-based players, meaning Isa may no longer be available for his country.


